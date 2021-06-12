Christian Eriksen in stable condition in hospital after collapsing during match

Denmark midfielder collapsed during the Euro 2020 game against Finland.  Danish FA says Eriksen is awake and waiting more tests in hospital.
Fans react as Christian Eriksen receives medical treatment after collapsing 

Sat, 12 Jun, 2021 - 19:03
Colm O’Connor

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been "transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised" after collapsing on the pitch during their Euro 2020 match against Finland, UEFA has announced.

Eriksen was given treatment for about 10 minutes after collapsing on the field before being carried off on a stretcher.  UEFA then announced the game had been suspended “due to a medical emergency.”  

A stadium announcer asked fans to stay in their seats until further information could be provided.

Eriksen had just played a short pass when he fell face-forward onto the ground. His teammates immediately gestured for help and medics rushed onto the field. Eriksen was given chest compressions as his teammates stood around him in a shielding wall for privacy. 

The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment, as did the referees.

Eriksen was eventually carried off to a loud ovation, with his teammates walking next to the stretcher.

UEFA tweeted in the past hour that Eriksen is now being treated in hospital 

Meanwhile the Danish FA says Eriksen is awake and waiting more tests in hospital.

Martin Schoots, Eriksen's agent, told Danish radio that "Christian Eriksen breathes and can speak. He's awake".

It is now understood that the game has been postponed.

