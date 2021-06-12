Spain's backup squad return home from Euros

Six players with previous experience with the national team and 11 players from Spain’s U21 team were called up by coach Luis Enrique after captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
Spain's backup squad return home from Euros

SHOT IN THE ARM: Spain's national soccer team pose after being vaccinated against COVID at Las Rozas Sports City in Madrid. 

Sat, 12 Jun, 2021 - 14:12
James Whelan

Spain has sent home the 17 extra players it called up this week to form an alternative squad after a coronavirus outbreak had threatened to infect the team at the European Championship.

Six players with previous experience with the national team and 11 players from Spain’s U21 team were called up by coach Luis Enrique after captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The extra players left Saturday, a day after the squad was vaccinated and following three consecutive days of negative tests for the entire group.

The 23 players on the Euro 2020 squad formed an honour guard to applaud those who were leaving.

Earlier this week, Luis Enrique praised the “great attitude” of both the veterans who answered his call while on vacation and the willingness of the under-21 team to help.

The team for the tournament practiced together on Saturday for the first time this week. They had been training in small bubbles to reduce risk of contagion.

Defender Diego Llorente, who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, returned to the squad after four consecutive negative results.

Llorente said he has stayed in contact with Busquets, who is completing a minimum 10-day isolation and will at least miss Spain’s opening match against Sweden in Seville on Monday.

“He has helped me a lot, giving me his support,” Llorente said about the team captain. “I hope that he returns as soon as possible. He is a great person and on the field he gives us so much.”

More in this section

Cian Bargary 11/6/2021 Bargary injury adds to Cork City woes
West Ham United v Southampton - Premier League - London Stadium David Moyes signs new deal at West Ham
England Training Session - St George's Park - Saturday June 12th Harry Maguire takes part in England training ahead of Euro 2020 opener
Hungary v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly

Taoiseach 'very proud' of Irish players for taking the knee

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up