Taoiseach 'very proud' of Irish players for taking the knee

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he was 'very proud' of the Republic of Ireland players who opted to 'take the knee' before their international friendly against Hungary on Tuesday night.

The anti-racist statement has since become a prominent symbol in sport and during protests

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban subsequently defended home fans who booed the visiting players for their stance before kick-off in Budapest.

But, Mr Martin, in a speech to the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Party congress on Saturday, commended Stephen Kenny's side for their actions.

Mr Martin said: "The protection of values starts on a personal level. That's what we've seen by the decision of footballers to 'take a knee' over the past year.

"It's a statement by them about how they want their sport to be and the values they want to see on the pitch and in the stadiums. I am very proud of the footballers of my country, for their diversity and the shared values which they have committed themselves to."

On Friday night,

Republic of Ireland and Iceland players took the knee prior to the international women's friendly match at Laugardalsvollur in Reykjavik,

England manager Gareth Southgate said his players will continue to take a knee during Euro 2020 and said "we feel more determined than ever".

Some fans have booed players kneeling before recent matches, but players said that was cancelled out by fans cheering.