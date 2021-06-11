Honours even after late drama at the Brandywell

Derry City 1 Bohemians 1

Brandywell Stadium enjoyed a dramatic finish last night with two goals — one for each side — during the final 10 minutes.

For Bohemians, who netted thje first goal in the 84th minute, the end will have proved a major disappointment, for Derry, it will have felt like a victory, their equaliser arriving in the 94th minute.

Bohs winger, Ali Coote, stunned the small 155 Derry supporters who were permitted to watch for the first time since February last year, when he drove the ball home from 18 yards.

And while many felt Keith Long’s youngsters had reaped revenge, Derry’s determination was rewarded deep into injury time.

Substitute, Marc Walsh, restored equality for the ‘Candystripes’ when he squeezed the ball home from close range to spoil the Bohs party.

The young Dubliners passed the ball so well on occasions but their failure to turn that possession into goals proved their downfall in the end.

DERRY CITY: Gartside; Boyce, Toal, McJannet (Fitzgerald, 55), Coll; Harkin, Thomson (Malone, 62); Akintunde, Patching, Lafferty: Parkhouse (Walsh, 77).

BOHEMIANS:Talbot; Lyons, C. Kelly, Feely, Breslin; Coote, Devoy, Buckley, Burt; Tierney (Ward, 92); G. Kelly.

Referee: R. Harvey (Dublin).