Cabinteely spoil the party as fans given frustrating return to Turner's Cross

Cork City 0 Cabinteely 2

The return of fans couldn't inspire a change of fortune for Cork City, their miserable season continuing as they went down 2-0 to Cabinteely at Turner's Cross Friday night.

It was supposed to be a party at the Cross, with 600 supporters in attendance as part of the Government's return to sport but Cabinteely hadn't read the script, Vilius Labutis's powerful 38th-minute strike and a late Jordan Payne effort enough for the Dubliners to earn their second win over City this season..

The sunny vibes before the game had the fans in good spirits. Cian Coleman tried to raise the decibels further in the 11th minute but he sent his header wide of Harry Halwax's goal from a dangerous Cian Bargary corner.

The game was falling into a familiar pattern for City this season: plenty of possession but little end product. Cabo looked dangerous on the break, and on 29 minutes Ben Hanrahan showed great control before releasing Kieran Waters but Alec Byrne got back to snuff out the danger.

Jack Baxter's shot on goal on 34 minutes was City's first shot on target and it was easily gathered by Halwax.

The fans had remained in good voice but were silenced on 38 minutes as Cabinteely took the lead.

Vilius Labutis had tried his luck from distance earlier but failed to trouble Mark McNulty. Perhaps Labutis was just finding his range because he broke the deadlock on 38 minutes, expertly controlling Hanrahan's cutback at the edge of the box before firing a low powerful drive into McNulty's bottom right corner. The 600 went quiet, the rapturous Cabo bench making the only noise.

City started the second half brightly, and Cian Bargary's powerful run two minutes in earned a corner, but Jack Baxter's delivery was headed narrowly over Coleman from eight yards.

City centre-back George Heaven was forced off through injury on 56 minutes, to be replaced by Steven Beattie.

Bargary's strong running was troubling the Cabo defence and he created City's best chance on 61 minutes, muscling his way past Luke McWilliams but his cutback six yards out was played just behind Cian Murphy.

Substitute Ben O'Brien-Whitmarsh was sent clear by a quick throw from Bargary but Dan Blackbyrne was alert to clear.

Blackbyrne's long throws were causing City trouble all night, and McNulty had to be alert to save a flicked header from Kevin Knight, brother of Ireland international Jason.

With 10 minutes to play Healy made his final roll of the dice, Baxter replaced by Dale Holland and McGlade replaced by Jamie Wynne. Bargary was unable to continue with a shoulder injury leaving City forced to play the last eight minutes with 10 men. It never rains but it pours for Colin Healy.

City huffed and puffed, Coleman sent another header over the bar from a corner.

McNulty punched away a fizzing Jordan Payne effort late on as Cabo pushed for an insurance goal.

City had one final chance in injury time but Dale Holland fired the opportunity across goal.

And they were caught on the counter at the death, Sean McDonald teasing the backtracking City defence and finding Jordan Payne who squeezed the ball past McNulty.

With away trips to Athlone and leaders Shelbourne up next, and without an away league win since August 2019, things won't get any easier for Colin Healy's side. He will hope the sun hasn't already set on City's play-off hopes.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Coleman, Heaven (Beattie 56), Hurley, Walker, Baxter (Holland 80), Byrne, Bargary, Crowley, McGlade (Wynne 80), Murphy (O'Brien-Whitmarsh 66).

CABINTEELY: Halwax, Knight, Blackbyrne, Barnes, McWilliams, O'Neill, Aspil, Labutis, Dalton (Payne 82), Hanrahan (Massey 88), Waters (McDonald 82).

Referee: R Matthews