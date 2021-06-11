Jake Hegarty the hero again for impressive Cobh Ramblers

UCD 1 Cobh Ramblers 2

Jake Hegarty was the hero for the second game in succession as he scored twice in three second-half minutes to hand Cobh Ramblers at 2-1 victory over UCD in Belfield on Friday night.

The striker’s first senior goal at St Colman’s Park two weeks ago had earned the Rams a famous victory over county rivals Cork City – their first in the league since 1995.

And the 26-year-old, who joined in the off-season from Munster Senior League side Midleton – went one better with a pair of fine finishes to leave UCD eight points behind league leaders Shelbourne.

There was a hint of offside about one, if not both, of the goals as Lee Devitt threaded balls in behind the UCD back three but there was no doubting the quality of the finishes.

Hegarty kept his cool five minutes into the second half to slot the ball neatly past Lorcan Healy in the UCD goal. He repeated the feat moments later, this time smashing low into the corner.

UCD pulled one back 25 minutes from time as David O’Leary clumsily fouled Adam Lennon and Ireland under-21 cap Collie Whelan dispatched his ninth of the season from the penalty spot.

That was to prove as good as it got for the listless Students, however, as the Rams leapfrog City into eighth in the table.

UCD: Lorcan Healy; Sam Todd, Evan Osam, Harvey O'Brien (Michael Gallagher 62); Evan Weir (Mark Dignam 53), Adam Verdon (Sean Brennan 45), Dara Keane (Adam Lennon 62), Eoin Farrell; Colm Whelan, Liam Kerrigan, Donal Higgins (Danu Kinsella Bishop 62).

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; Dylan Walsh, Ben O'Riordan, James McCarthy (Pierce Phillips 90), Charlie Lyons; David O'Leary, Darren Murphy, Lee Devitt Molloy; Ian Turner, Jake Hegarty (Ciaran Griffin 81), Killian Cooper.

Referee: Marc Lynch.