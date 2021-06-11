Waterford off the foot of the table as they add to Dundalk woes

Dundalk 1 Waterford 3

Waterford lifted themselves off the foot of the SSE Airtricity League table with a first win at Oriel Park in over 18 years against Dundalk Friday night.

Not since January 2003 had the Blues won at the Co Louth venue but a John Martin brace either side of a Shane Griffin strike brought that run to an end as new boss Marc Bircham picked up his first victory in front of new club owner Richard Forrest.

The victory - just their third of the season and their first in eight matches - sees them leapfrog Longford Town into ninth with Dundalk dropping to eighth after their sixth defeat in 15 matches - two more than they suffered when winning the 2019 title when two of their losses came after the league was in the bag.

Jim Magilton’s side had actually taken the lead on 31 minutes when Patrick Hoban slotted home from the penalty spot after Ole Erik Midtskogen had been fouled by Cameron Evans.

However, Martin would level a minute before the break when he slotted past Alessio Abibi after being slipped in behind the home defence.

The visitors then took the lead on 62 minutes. Referee John McLoughlin played a superb advantage after Sonni Nattestad had caught Prince Mutswanguma with Darragh Power finding space on the right to square across to Griffin who slotted home from six yards out.

After Brian Murphy made a magnificent save to deny Patrick McEleney an equaliser, Martin then made sure of the win on 76 minutes when he slotted home from Jamie Mascoll’s cross.

DUNDALK: Abibi; Dummigan, Boyle, Nattestad, Adedokun; McEleney (Perez 88), Stanton, Sloggett (Murray 72), Duffy; Hoban, Midtskogen (Kelly 65).

WATERFORD: B Murphy; Power, Ferguson, Evans, Stafford, Mascoll; Mutswanguma (Molloy 80), Griffin (Kavanagh 85), O’Keeffe, O’Reilly; J Martin.

Referee: John McLoughlin (Roscommon).