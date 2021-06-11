Icelandic blitz sees Ireland lose again

Iceland 3 Republic of Ireland 2

A first-half Icelandic blitz tonight inflicted a sixth successive defeat in Ireland’s penultimate friendly before the World Cup campaign starts in September.

Overcoming a side 17 places above them in the Fifa rankings was always going to be a task for Vera Pauw’s side in Reykjavik but goals from Agla María Albertsdóttir, Gunnhildur Jónsdóttir and Dagný Brynjarsdóttir killed the game off by the break.

Heather Payne’s first international goal five minutes into the second half threatened to generate a comeback but a second from Amber Barrett, deep into stoppage time, came too late.

Ireland will have much to improve on, especially defensively, for Tuesday’s rematch to take some confidence into their campaign opener in Georgia on September 17.

Pauw handed a debut to Aoife Colvill just days after his international transfer from Australia was finalised but apart from earning a corner early on, she was starved of service and pulled ashore at the break.

By then, Ireland had been taught a lesson by a side preparing for their fourth successive Euro finals next year.

Twice in the opening exchanges, Brynjarsdóttir glanced headers wide but her attacking partner Albertsdóttir was more clinical in supplying the breakthrough on 10 minutes.

A deadly concoction of Niamh Fahey switching off from a long pass and goalkeeper Grace Moloney scampering out of her box presented the striker was an easy lob into an unguarded net.

Four minutes later, more sloppiness at the back cost Ireland. Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir’s right-wing cross was flicked on by Albertsdóttir for captain Gunnhildur Jónsdóttir to poke her close-range volley home.

Brynjarsdóttir added the third six minutes before the break, smashing in the loose ball after Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir’s shot rebounded off the post.

Facing a drubbing, Pauw brought on Amber Barrett and Éabha O’Mahony at the interval and the latter made an impact on her second cap within five minutes.

The Cork City left-back raided down the left before crossing for Payne to find the roof of the net with a first-time shot.

Chances fell to both sides but Barrett was the only one to take hers by latching onto Fahey’s pass and slotting her shot home in off the post.

ICELAND: S Sigurðardóttir; E Viðarsdóttir, G Perla Viggósdóttir, I Sigurðardóttir (G Arnardottir 64), Á Munda Gunnlaugsdóttir; A Jóhannsdóttir, G Yrsa Jónsdóttir, D Brynjarsdóttir (K Tómsdóttir 86); K Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, E Metta Jensen (S Guðmundsdóttir 79), A María Albertsdóttir (Berglind Björg Porvaldsdóttir 80).

IRELAND: G Moloney; J Finn, N Fahey, D Caldwell, L Quinn, K McCabe; M Connolly, N Farrelly (E O’Mahony 46), D O’Sullivan; H Payne, A Colvill (A Barrett 46).

Referee: Rebecca Welch (ENG).