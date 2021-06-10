Graham Cummins: Mid-season break is an excuse for all sorts of warped logic

As a player, coming back from the mid-season break, I always felt that was when the league really started to shift into gear. You start to count down the remaining games and feel the end of the season is somewhere in sight. Of course, the fixture list is much different now to when I played in the league. There is still over half the season to be played.

The week off can work one of two ways for teams. Players are trusted to look after themselves and return in a game-ready condition, but that’s not always the case. When I was younger, I used the week to go abroad to drink and eat whatever I wanted. I wasn’t worried about what kind of physical condition I was going to be in returning to training. My main concern? What I’d to switch to drinking after two days on pints because I’d always get bloated from them.

However, that was 13 years ago. By the time I was close to retirement, it was a case of enjoying a few drinks for maybe the first two days and then after that looking after myself. In my last mid-season break, I spent more time in the gym than in the pub.

Looking back, do I regret spending those early years drinking seven nights a week during the break? Absolutely not. If anything, I regret not doing it more towards the end of my career because it made no difference what type of physical condition I returned from the mid-season break-in. I was still ‘pants’. At least, if I had spent every night in the pub, I would have had an excuse as to why I could no longer run rather than the decline that comes with age.

That first training session back from the break is one of the most feared for a player. Before the break, most teams will take the players’ weight and body fat and give them an allowance of how much weight and body fat they can gain when they return. You spent the night before worrying have you managed to keep your body fat down.

It’s easy for a player to monitor their weight, but it is much more difficult for a player to check their body fat. Players try all sort of tricks to keep their weight and body fat down. I’ve heard players say they would have one meal a day during the break, to balance out the number of calories they consume from alcohol.

The oldest trick in the book is a player not drinking water the night before and the morning of training, so that their body isn’t holding any water weight. Of course, this is not the smartest idea because training while dehydrated increases the chances of a player picking up an injury. Don’t be surprised if you see a few players miss games this weekend due to injuries they have got in training this week.

Do players come back overweight? Yes. Do they receive punishment? Not immediately, but managers will use it as a weapon for when they do want to drop the players from the team. It might be weeks later, but if a player knocks on the manager’s door demanding reasons as to why he isn’t starting, the manager will bring up the condition the player returned from the mid-season break. Some managers might fine a player but it’s rare. The clever managers store the weight and body fat results and use them in the future. A manager is like an elephant, they don’t forget.

Once we went on a team night out without the manager’s permission. The next week we won 5-0 but lost the match the following week. The manager was quick to bring up our night out in the team meeting on Monday morning, which we all thought was strange considering he wasn’t complaining the week previous after the 5-0 victory.

Some managers might even use it to try and get the player off the wage bill to free up some funds to improve their squad during the transfer window.

With the restrictions on travel this year, I would imagine it was much easier for players to look after themselves during time off. However, judging from a few players’ social media accounts, they still managed to find ways to enjoy the odd glass of wine.

Sligo Rovers currently sit top of the Premier Division and have done remarkably well this season. Do I think they will be there come the end of the season?

No. They just don’t have the squad to compete with Shamrock Rovers — who still haven’t hit top form this season and are only one point adrift of Sligo. Keeping experience players like Garry Buckley and Greg Bolger will be key for Sligo’s title challenge. Bolger and Buckley know what it takes to win a league. No one expected Sligo to be in the position they are at this stage of the season.

They will now come under the pressure of being expected to win every week, which I don’t believe the squad is ready for.