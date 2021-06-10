Friday night lights: Feelgood factor as fans prepare to return to Turner's Cross

The feelgood factor with fans back at football Friday night won’t sidetrack Cork City from the task in hand against Cabinteely at Turner’s Cross (7.45pm).

City will welcome supporters back to Turner’s Cross with 600 people in attendance as part of a Government-sanctioned return of fans to sport.

Manager Colin Healy noted the sterile atmosphere without fans and admits it has been difficult on the sidelines. “Sometimes you can feel, even when you’re watching the games, does it just look like a training session,” he said. He expects a lift from the City faithful tonight. “With the crowd in there, it will give you that lift, that extra 10%,” says Healy.

They could well need it to stay in the play-off hunt. City attacker Darragh Crowley says: “We need to start picking up points — if it’s coming towards the end of the season, it’s too late.”

Despite dominating possession the Leesiders were beaten 1-0 in Stradbrook earlier this season. Pat Devlin’s side will make their first ever visit to Turner’s Cross. “Crowds coming back makes a big difference,” says Devlin. “But we will be up for it.”

City will make a late call on the fitness of Steven Beattie while Cabo defender Andy O’Brien (knee) and goalkeeper Adam Hayden (hand) are out.

Aaron Drinan is back in contention for Cobh Ramblers as they travel to second-placed UCD. Ramblers go into the game on the back of the derby win over City at St Colman’s Park. “It’s given us a boost and we’ve got to push on from here now,” says manager Stuart Ashton last night

Galway United host Athlone Town while leaders Shelbourne have no fresh injury worries as they make the trip to Bray Wanderers.

Wexford will look to follow up their first win of the season against a Treaty United side who have made an impressive start in the League of Ireland.

Friday fixtures (7.45pm unless stated): Cork City v Cabinteely. Bray v Shels (7.30pm). UCD v Cobh Ramblers. Wexford v Treaty Utd. Galway Utd v Athlone Town.