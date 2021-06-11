Rise of Saoirse Noonan and Chiedozie Ogbene show young sportspeople should be allowed choice

As she prepares to make her Ireland senior debut tonight against Iceland, Saoirse Noonan provided a compelling counterpoint to the FAI’s move towards abolishing dual sporting talent.

Ruud Dokter, the association’s High Performance Director since 2013, last October decreed that football should be the sole code for elite 12-year-olds forging out a career.

In his Player Development Plan, the Dutchman cited best practice across Europe, contending the emerging talent be best served by restricting their club training to four sessions per week. Any extra activity outside of these parameters should not be at “elite level”.

Noonan, similar to her neighbour Chiedozie Ogbene, are proving this week the absurdity of such a restrictive approach. Like fellow Rebel Ogbene, who made his Ireland debut in Hungary on Tuesday, Noonan complemented her football by lining out for Nemo Rangers GAA club.

Only this year, at the age of 21, has she concentrated solely on the professional game; her move to Shelbourne designed as a shop window for suitors abroad to judge her at a higher level.

Rather than hinder her progression, the all-rounder is adamant the diversity of her sporting upbringing helped her to hone her soccer skills.

"Basketball definitely helped my eye coordination while GAA was great for quick sprints. The agility is the same. Playing GAA to such a high standard has definitely helped me and I really believe that, without playing all those sports, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I think Edozie could say the same. He and I both had GAA training growing up and it’s standing to us.

I certainly think it’s important for every child to get involved in all sports. Then get the option, as you get older, to pick which one you want to excel at.

Noonan has had to be patient in her quest for senior international honours. This trip to Reykjavik — which includes a second match against the classy Icelanders on Tuesday — is the first time she’s made the final cut.

Competition for spots in Vera Pauw’s forward line remains tough. The absence of the top scorer in the Danish league, American-born Kyra Caruso, looked to have created a window but battling to break through it alongside Noonan is Aoife Colvill. She helped Glasgow City reach the Champions League quarter-final last year and has finalised her international transfer from her homeland of Australia.

Rianna Jarrett, attracting interest from other English clubs since being released by Brighton last week, is also vying for one of the attacking berths, as is Amber Barrett, fresh from agreeing a contract extension at FC Koln.

Up against a side ranked 17 in the world and qualified for next year’s Euros, Pauw won’t stray too far from her preferred line-up for the World Cup qualification campaign starting in September.

Louise Quinn and Diane Caldwell, with 165 caps between them, will be relied upon in central defence to veer the Viking off course.

- Women’s international friendly: Iceland v Republic of Ireland, Laugardalsvollur (6pm Irish time, Live on RTÉ Player).