Saoirse Noonan inspired by impact of neighbour Chiedozie Ogbene on debut

After watching her Grange neighbour Chiedozie Ogbene shine on his Ireland debut this week, Saoirse Noonan hopes to make a similar impact if her international bow is granted on Friday.

Vera Pauw’s Irish squad are in Reykjavik ahead of two friendlies but took time out from preparations on Tuesday evening to observe their male counterparts provide the opposition to Euro-final bound Hungary.

Ogbene became the ninth and latest debutant of Stephen Kenny’s 13-match reign with a late cameo in Budapest, almost crowning his entrance with a snapshot that rippled the side-netting.

That sprint, swivel, and strike had Noonan reminiscing about their adolescent days together on the streets of Cork and pitches of GAA club Nemo Rangers. To her and fellow locals, Chiedozie will be forever known colloquially as Edozie — the name of choice on his Twitter handle.

“I used to slag him Edozie that I’d beat him in the goals the odd time but I am delighted for him,” the 21-year-old said of her childhood friend.

“We grew up in the same estate and played on the same Gaelic football team. My Dad (Peter) was the coach.

“I don’t think he could explain how happy he is. That’s something he always wanted to do and now he’s done it. He was only on the pitch for three minutes but created an opportunity, won a free kick and could have scored a goal.

It goes to show what talent he has and how much he is willing to play for his country.

“It gave me a boost that I can hopefully go and do it. It’s been a long time coming.”

As Ogbene noted last week, the Cork colonisation of the Irish squad continues apace. Likewise, Noonan is glad to be surrounded by fellow Leesiders in her new international habitat.

“It’s nice,” admitted the striker, who moved from Cork City to Shelbourne at the start of the season.

“I get to see how good Denise O’Sullivan is doing. There’s Megan Connolly too, and Éabha O’Mahony, my former City teammate. Getting feedback from them is great. All the girls have been welcoming but having that bit of Cork blood around is obviously a help.”

Meanwhile, O’Sullivan’s new colleague at North Carolina Courage, Diane Caldwell, insists she never contemplated ending her international career ahead of the World Cup campaign starting in September. The Dubliner will be 34 by the time the finals comes around in 2023 but, as proved by the pursuit of her by US powerhouses Courage, still has a lot to offer.

“As long as I feel good, and my performance levels are good, why would I stop?” she mused, when asked about stepping away after the disappointment of another failed qualification mission for next year’s delayed Euros.

“I just listen to my body and how I feel. I feel stronger and fitter than ever before and don’t really put an age or a campaign on it. If I felt like I was deteriorating because of my age, I’d think about it.”

Caldwell should bolster her tally of caps to 83 after this pair of friendlies in Laugardalsvollur; Friday’s initial meeting followed up by a rematch on Tuesday. As the final workouts for the World Cup campaign, on the back of a five-match losing streak, the choice of opposition was brave.

“This gives us a chance to compete against a really top team twice,” Caldwell said about an Iceland side ranked 17 in the world, exactly 17 ahead of Ireland.