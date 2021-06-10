Cork City fan Pat Murray, 83, relishing return to Turner's Cross after year watching from afar

It'll be an emotional occasion when Pat Murray takes his seat in the Donie Forde Stand in Turner’s Cross tomorrow night.

Pat has been following Cork football through nine different decades.

He has watched as the great and good of Irish sport put on a show since he first ventured down Blarney Street as a youngster in 1949.

Doc Browne and a De Lorean couldn’t get you back to when Pat Murray started watching football. Mayo were yet to fatten up on their two in a row of football All-Irelands before enduring a hunger that lasts to this day; Jack Lynch had just become a TD, and was about to end a glorious sporting career. England were yet to suffer their first defeat on home soil — to Ireland in September that year. George VI was the King of England; Lennon didn’t have an iota who McCartney was.

Back then, Pat traipsed down from the northside of Cork City to the Mardyke, ‘neath the green leafy shade as a Cork side played an exhibition against an English selection.

“I was 11 years old,” says Pat, who lives in Glasheen in Cork City. “I’d seven brothers and one sister but I went down to the match from Blarney Street on my own.

“I met my uncle and his son at the match He was from the Lough on the southside; I think he was surprised to see me there on my own. He came all the way home with me afterward to the top of Blarney Street.

“I started going to the games down the Mardyke then. It was two bob in and sixpence for a young lad, and if you didn’t have the money, you’d get a man to bring you in at the gate.”

If that didn’t work, you went to the poorman’s stand. “If you couldn’t get in, you went up to the wood in Shanakiel, high above the Mardkyke, and you sat down there and got to see the match.”

Pat has followed sport of every code. He watched Johnny Giles make his debut for Ireland against Sweden in 1959.

He’s still a familiar figure at Ireland games, having traveling across Europe and the world supporting the Boys in Green.

He’s sampled Munster’s stand up and fight at Thomond Park, while he’s followed the thrills of Cork hurling from Christy Ring to Patrick Horgan, though the former St Vincent’s man was one of the many to fall foul of the GAA’s ‘ban’ decades ago for playing soccer, a victim of the Association’s own whispering mafia, who would put in an objection and often ultimately end a player’s GAA career.

“It was stupid stuff,” recalls Pat. “I remember going to Flower Lodge with Paddy Barry, who was the Cork hurling keeper. Paddy used to have to hide in the back of the crowd.”

Pat has seen great players come, and go. From 50s icon Raich Carter (“he didn’t move 50 yards but he just ran the show. He was absolutely brilliant”), through Jackie Lennox, the Noonan brothers, Tommy Moroney, Dave Wiggington, Donie Wallace, Dave Barry, Kevin Doyle, and Seani Maguire. “I think Seani was the best City have had. He was unbelievable when he was here,” says Pat.

A lorry driver by trade (“lorries that time when they saw a hill they’d go backwards instead of going up it. It would take two and three-quarter hours just to get to Mitchelstown”), he’d take his load to Dublin, sometimes with brother Der in tow, then take in the evening’s away game or Ireland international game.

There have been ups and downs.

“I parked outside Dalymount for the Blaxnit Cup final (an all-Ireland forerunner to the Setanta Cup) in 1971 between Linfield and Hibs.

The Linfield supporters ran amok and I’d the artic parked outside. The guards had to give me an escort down to the quays with motorbike cops.

If the match was on, Pat was there. The Cork football story has developed through his eyes.

When Stanley Matthews was sent skywards by a shuddering tackle from a fearless and raw Noel Cantwell down the ‘Dyke in the 1950s.

When Paddy Coad and Shamrock Rovers came from 2-0 down at Dalymount to beat Athletic 3-2 in the 1956 cup final.

When Cork Hibs were beaten by Waterford in the league decider at Flower Lodge in 1972 (“probably my worst memory there”).

When Miah Dennehy gained revenge with a hat-trick for Hibs to claim the 1972 cup final.

When Celtic and Hibs had a unique Cork rivalry (“You’d go to Flower Lodge one week, and Turner’s Cross the other”).

When the latest Leeside team, Cork City, emerged in the 1984/85 season.

When Davey Barry stunned Bayern Munich with the opener at Musgrave Park in 1991.

When John O’Flynn and Liam Kearney’s goals ensured City would win the title on at Turner’s Cross in 2005 (“The best ever night at Turner’s Cross I think”).

When Seani Maguire’s stuttering, deflected effort brought an extra-time FAI Cup win over Dundalk at the Aviva Stadium in 2016.

Right through to when Alec Byrne’s goal saw Cork City beat Finn Harps in the Premier Division in March 2020.

And then, like so many others, nothing. Pat’s days in the stands and terraces were brought to a shuddering halt by the pandemic and ensuing lockdown in 2020. From football gold to nothing.

Covid changed everything. No more live sport. No more pint in Flannery’s Bar, where the day’s sporting ills could be put to right with friends on a Friday or Saturday night.

Back to basics. For Pat, like everyone else, the most important thing was family. His wife Eileen, his sons Fergus, Joe, and Ivan, his grandchildren.

He wasn’t allowed to attend the limited return to football last summer. “It was because of my age. I wasn’t best pleased about that,” he says.

Vexed then, vaxed now. Tomorrow night, the City season ticket holder will return to Turner’s Cross.

“You wouldn’t believe how much I’ve missed it,” says Pat. “I’m only waiting to get back. I’ve watched all the games on the LOITV. I watch the men’s games, the women’s games too — they’re struggling at the moment as well, unfortunately. But it’s not the same as being there.

Turner’s Cross is a fantastic place to watch football. I have some great friends that I only know from going to the games at the Cross. It might be the only place you see them but you get to know them and the craic from the games.

That’s where the sadness comes in too, and the biggest change since Pat’s last visit to ‘the Box’. Pat was great friends with John Kennedy — club stalwart, volunteer. Lifeblood of the club for 30 years, from organising buses to away games to keeping the party going with the children in the family enclosure. John died in a swimming tragedy near east Cork in September 2020. In a season of heartbreak on the pitch for City, nothing matched the heartbreak off it.

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard about John. I got an awful shock,” says Pat. “I sat with John at matches and I used to go up to away games on John’s buses. If I was on my own and the bus come in at one or two in the morning, John would drive me home rather than let me get a taxi. A real gentleman.

“I never heard him say a cross word about anyone. He’d never criticise a player — not like me. I’m going to miss him when I get to the Cross.”

There’s others faces he won’t see at Turner’s Cross tomorrow night. Like Finbarr O’Shea, ‘the man with the hat’. “He was another real character, collecting the footballs,” says Pat. Finbarr died from Covid 19 earlier this year.

Now aged 83, Pat remains a season ticket holder at Cork City, and as passionate as ever about Cork sport. And desperate to get back in, to sit alongside brother Der, another huge supporter.

City were relegated to the First Division since Pat was last at a game. They’ve endured a poor start to the season but Pat sees signs of encouragement for the future, and believes the 12th man can be the difference.

“I think if they start scoring goals this team have the talent to do things,” says Pat. “They are very young. With the crowd going back, it will be a marvellous help to this team, when they get behind them. It’s a great place to be: On a Friday night at the Cross.”