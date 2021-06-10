Colin Healy believes fan experience makes ‘totally different game’

Cork City boss Colin Healy believes the League of Ireland will not lose fans despite the gap without live football during lockdown, believing families like his own have missed the Friday night experience.

Healy was speaking as City prepare to welcome 600 fans back to Turner’s Cross for the SSE Airtricity League First Division clash with Cabinteely.

“I think fans will come back. I think that Friday night football, people miss bringing the families out - from different parts of the country, different parts of the county. It’s that family get together it’s that ‘let’s go watch Cork City. There’s that atmosphere. People come in to they meet their friends.

“I can just speak for my kids, they came in at a younger age and they’re still coming to Turner’s Cross. They enjoy it, they made friends in here so it’s, it’s that Friday thing - you get your chips and curry and watch the match. It creates that atmosphere and there’s no better place.”

The City boss believes the scene will be replicated countrywide as Ireland and fans slowly get back to normality and the live sporting occasions.

“I’d imagine Dublin with Bohs, Rovers, Pats would say the same thing.

Once people get back in, it’ll grow and grow and get stronger and stronger and it’ll get back to the way it was.

City have struggled this season so far, third from bottom with just two wins going into the game with Cabinteely, who beat them 1-0 in their meeting at Stradbrook. Healy admits the sterile atmosphere at football without fans has been hard to deal with.

“It’s not the same, absolutely not the same. The fans are everything. I’m just speaking from a Cork point of view, without fans when you’re down at Turner’s Cross. the place is quiet. You can hear the cars passing. It’s quiet. It’s just when the fans are in there, it’s a totally different game. You hear them singing, you see all the kids come in with the Cork City jerseys, you see the players, their families are in, it’s a totally different game.”