Colin Healy believes fan experience makes ‘totally different game’

Colin Healy was speaking as City prepare to welcome 600 fans back to Turner’s Cross for the SSE Airtricity League First Division clash with Cabinteely.
Colin Healy believes fan experience makes ‘totally different game’

Cian Bargary of Cork City celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Cork City and Cobh Ramblers at Turners Cross. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 06:05
Martin Claffey

Cork City boss Colin Healy believes the League of Ireland will not lose fans despite the gap without live football during lockdown, believing families like his own have missed the Friday night experience.

Healy was speaking as City prepare to welcome 600 fans back to Turner’s Cross for the SSE Airtricity League First Division clash with Cabinteely.

“I think fans will come back. I think that Friday night football, people miss bringing the families out - from different parts of the country, different parts of the county. It’s that family get together it’s that ‘let’s go watch Cork City. There’s that atmosphere. People come in to they meet their friends.

“I can just speak for my kids, they came in at a younger age and they’re still coming to Turner’s Cross. They enjoy it, they made friends in here so it’s, it’s that Friday thing - you get your chips and curry and watch the match. It creates that atmosphere and there’s no better place.”

The City boss believes the scene will be replicated countrywide as Ireland and fans slowly get back to normality and the live sporting occasions.

“I’d imagine Dublin with Bohs, Rovers, Pats would say the same thing.

Once people get back in, it’ll grow and grow and get stronger and stronger and it’ll get back to the way it was.

City have struggled this season so far, third from bottom with just two wins going into the game with Cabinteely, who beat them 1-0 in their meeting at Stradbrook. Healy admits the sterile atmosphere at football without fans has been hard to deal with.

“It’s not the same, absolutely not the same. The fans are everything. I’m just speaking from a Cork point of view, without fans when you’re down at Turner’s Cross. the place is quiet. You can hear the cars passing. It’s quiet. It’s just when the fans are in there, it’s a totally different game. You hear them singing, you see all the kids come in with the Cork City jerseys, you see the players, their families are in, it’s a totally different game.”

More in this section

England v Romania - International Friendly - Riverside Stadium Jack Grealish insists he never looked back after choosing England over Ireland
Hungary v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly Shane Duffy: Camp cohesion can get Ireland back on World Cup track
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Elland Road Diego Llorente becomes second Spain player to test positive for coronavirus
cork city fc
Colin Healy believes fan experience makes ‘totally different game’

Saoirse Noonan inspired by impact of neighbour Chiedozie Ogbene on debut

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up