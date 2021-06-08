Things we learned from Budapest stalemate: Defensive solidity so welcome after Andorra wobbles

Defensively solidity a sign of progress

One of the most dispiriting aspects of Thursday’s 4-1 win over Andorra was the ease with which the hosts were able to nullify Ireland’s attempts to build play from the back.

This was a completely different night, and test, for the defence.

All it took from Andorra was their front two to work in tandem across the final third, pressuring at the right times and dropping off when required, to stifle John Egan and Dara O’Shea’s distribution.

It was frustrating to watch, especially when you consider how better teams with lasting stamina levels would be able to maintain such tactics.

This three-man centre back combination of Dara O’Shea, Shane Duffy, and John Egan (again wearing the captain’s armband) was the eighth defensive structure Kenny has used in his 13 games, fluctuating between a flat back four or wing-backs.

After this showing maybe it was 13th time lucky, Ireland looking both resilient and assured.

While Egan is clearly going to be a fixture from which Kenny attempts to build his possession-based play, O’Shea’s reliability is a godsend.

Since his debut away to Finland in October, the 22-year-old has started eight of the last nine games. He’s been an ever present in seven consecutive outings and, most crucially, has shown his versatility in a range of positions.

For Kenny, however, it is not enough to simply use each game as an experiment, otherwise he runs the risk of making no progress whatsoever.

This defensive display should make things much clearer for him.

Engine room needs to find a different gear

Josh Cullen and Conor Hourihane can count themselves lucky. No one would have batted an eye lid had the pair been axed by Kenny following their insipid display last Thursday.

That the Ireland manager kept the faith is a sign of his belief in their ability working in tandem, as well as his desire for consistency in selection.

What he needed here was a performance to justify that trust.

In truth, he didn’t really get it. Hourihane gave the ball away carelessly after just 30 seconds and the game seemed to pass him by before he was replaced by Jason Molumby three minutes before the hour. It’s been a long season for the on-loan Swansea City man so maybe his lack of energy can be forgiven but, when you consider the names who weren’t even on this training camp — Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, James McCarthy, and Alan Browne — combined with those who started on the bench — Harry Arter and Molumby — he needed to respond forcefully. He didn’t.

It’s no harm to have a player capable of dictating play at the pace they are most suited but he wasn’t able to do that either.

Kenny replaced him with Molumby to try and inject a spark, sensing the game was there for the taking, and Ireland certainly looked more threatening once he departed.

Cullen also had a point to prove and he couldn’t afford for his concentration levels to drop with his defensive responsibilities. He stepped up, even if his limitations in possession were evident.

Forward duo face up to their battles

This would have done Adam Idah the world of good. Troy Parrott stole the headlines and the acclaim for his two-goal salvo against Andorra and, while there were no goals here, Idah’s contribution was impressive.

Most encouragingly, he never wilted. His running never stopped. In the first half he was generally being given a lesson by RB Leipzig’s Willi Orban.

Undeterred, Idah stuck to his task. He mixed his play up superbly, showing to feet when required and also turning the Hungary defence with runs in behind.

For 20-year-old Idah, his progress can only be helped after this, likewise Parrott, who had different demands placed on him and was required to drop deeper to support to the midfield.

For these two youngsters, this was a reminder of the patience that will be required as Kenny builds around them, but it was also an indication that they possess the talent that means it isn’t a foolish endeavour.