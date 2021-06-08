Ireland player ratings: Impressive Shane Duffy looks back to his best

Gavin Bazunu 7. A fourth consecutive game for the Man City stopper. Had little to do in the first half until a stunning one-handed 39th minute save to push away Adam Szalai’s header. His passing and distribution were very good. Replaced at the break by Kelleher between the posts.

Shane Duffy 8. Ireland’s man of the match. Deployed on the right-side of the back-three. Although not his usual position, he was back to his best. Used the ball well. Was always a target off set-pieces and made a nuisance of himself off most of them.

Republic of Ireland's Shane Duffy greets fans after the international friendly. Picture: Trenka Atilla/PA

John Egan 7. In Seamus Coleman’s absence, the Sheffield United man captained the side in central defence. Unfortunate to see his fifth-minute effort come back off the crossbar. Commanded the back-line well.

Dara O’Shea 6. The West Brom defender lined out on the left of the rearguard. In the first half, pressed up the wing alongside James McClean. A solid display defensively in the second period. Will only get better at international level.

Matt Doherty 7. Back at the right-wing berth. After a quiet first 45 minutes, the Spurs player came much more into the match after the turnaround. Was much higher up the pitch to link with Jason Knight, as the right wing was the main Irish threat.

Conor Hourihane 6. Perhaps showed the effects of a long season on-loan at Swansea. Partnered Cullen in the middle of the park. Cleared Kecskes’ shot before the goal-line five minutes before the interval. A brilliant free kick just before half-time was not capitalised on. Subbed off on 56.

Josh Cullen 6. Great free-kick delivery for Egan’s earlier chance. No end product from a series of free kicks. But the Anderlecht midfielder worked hard to link with the front three of Knight, Idah, and Parrott.

Jason Knight 7. Played in the ’10 pocket behind the front two in the first period. But switched to the right flank early in the second period. Got up and down the wing, putting in several tantalising crosses. Seems to be only getting better at this level.

James McClean 6. Selected as the left-wing back in the midfield five. When going forward, whipped at least three good crosses into the box. Linked well at times with O’Shea. Had a late header gathered by Ádám Bogdán.

Troy Parrott 6. Retained his starting place after his brace against Andorra. But unable to reproduce his scoring exploits. Despite that, the Tottenham teenager worked hard in attack alongside Idah. Taken off in the 56th minute.

Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland in action against Kevin Varga, left, and Willi Orban. Picture: Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

Adam Idah 7. Shipped an ankle knock late in the first period. But the Norwich striker recovered to impress after the restart. Denied by Orban’s crucial interception on 56. Then his 68th minute drive was saved by Ádám Bogdán.

SUBS: Caoimhin Kelleher 8 (for Bazunu half time). A first senior cap for the Liverpool custodian. Called into action straight away to push away an Adam Szalai shot. Near the final whistle, the Cork net-minder made two fine fingertip saves in the space of a minute to thwart Adam Szalai then Attila Szalai.

Daryl Horgan 6 (for Parrott 56). After his fine goal-scoring cameo against Andorra, the Galway man was unable to have the same impact.

Jayson Molumby 6 (for Hourihane 57). Brought in central midfield for the final third. Did the job required.

Ryan Manning 5 (for McClean 84). Not on long enough to make an impact.

James Collins (for Idah 89). Very little time to get involved.

Chiedozie Ogbene (for Knight 89). An international debut. Almost won it in the 89th minute when flashing a shot into the side-netting.