Eve Badana has no regrets about switch to Ireland

Ireland women’s goalkeeper Eve Badana has no regrets about switching from her homeland of Canada despite winning just three caps.

Manager Vera Pauw used three stoppers during the eight-game Euro qualification series and there’s no indication she’ll deviate from the cast of Grace Moloney, Marie Hourihan, and Courtney Brosnan for the upcoming World Cup campaign.

Hourihan’s ongoing injury problems created a vacancy for Badana to join the squad for this week’s trip to Iceland.

Tests in Reykjavik against the 17th best team in the world on Friday and next Tuesday represent Ireland’s final friendlies before their opening qualifier in Georgia on September 17.

Badana, who joined DLR Waves last season from Cork City, has travelled with the intention of playing an active role, yet has been afforded no assurances of involvement.

“My first call-up was about 10 years ago, so in that decade we have seen a lot of changes,” the 27-year-old explained.

“Initially, Emma Byrne was there and was the pinnacle of everything to aspire to as a young goalkeeper.

“Grace, Courtney, and Marie have really kept the trail going. One thing that has been consistent throughout has been the quality.

“But internally I have my own goals to focus on. I’ve set my standards just as high and am striving to reach them as well. It’s one of those things where you look at the goalkeepers you are training alongside and they’re nothing short of spectacular. It’s good to have them as icons to keep pushing.”

Badana declared for Ireland through her Tyrone-born mother shortly after squaring up to the Girls in Green in 2010 at the U17 World Cup.

A concussion she suffered in training kept her out of the group game but there was nothing hazy about her desire to change allegiance.

Badana enhanced that Irish connection by moving here, combining her football with the completion of her legal studies at University College Cork.

She’s since relocated to Dublin to work for A&L Goodbody, not entirely giving up on pursuing her dream career.

“All I thought about back in Canada was football but didn’t see a career pathway,” she explained.

“I’ve been able to strike a good balance. The law is my left hand and my football is my right hand.

“I’m enjoying playing at the highest level and would love to see it go further absolutely but I need to finish my work as a trainee solicitor and get qualified.”