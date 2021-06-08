Adam Idah gets the nod up front for Ireland's friendly in Budapest

Adam Idah has been handed the task of leading the Republic of Ireland’s attacking line as Stephen Kenny’s side looks to round off a trying nine months with a win against Hungary in Budapest.
The Norwich City man started Kenny’s first game in charge back in October when they faced Bulgaria in Sofia and the 20-year old from Cork will earn his seventh cap at the Ferenc Szusza Stadium this evening.
Kenny appears to have opted for three at the back although, given the number of tactical formations used by the Dubliner thus far, it could well be a back five.
Gavin Bazunu gets the nod in goal, as expected, but Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher is not in the matchday squad.
Shane Duffy returns to the defence after a torrid season spent on loan at Celtic, which cost him his place in the national side, while Troy Parrott will look to build on his heroics in Andorra last Thursday where his two goals kickstarted a come-from-behind 4-1 win.
G Bazunu, M Doherty, J Egan, S Duffy, D O’Shea, J McClean, J Cullen, C Hourihane, J Knight, T Parrott, A Idah.