Tom Elmes appointed Ireland women’s U16 head coach

Tom Elmes has quit Wexford Youths to take the vacancy of Ireland women’s U16 head coach.

Elmes spent three-and-a-half years at the women’s national league club, leading them to a treble of league, FAI Cup and WNL Shield at the first attempt in 2018.

He was back at the Aviva Stadium the following year, spearheading Wexford's FAI Cup final victory over Peamount.

Elmes was already employed by the FAI as a course leader of their football course at Carlow IT but will switch into the international sphere.

This is the first time the FAI have made the U16 post a full-time standalone role, following previous part-time stints by Sharon Boyle and Sue Ronan.

The new manager will be tasked with preparing the best talent to participate in the Uefa qualification series which starts the following season at U17 level.

Elmes is part of the FAI’s Pro Licence course due to be completed next year. He is one of 22 participants on the course, along with John O’Shea, Andy Keogh and Carlo Cudicini.