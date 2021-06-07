Stephen Kenny: 'I would have wanted to do better than I have overall'

Stephen Kenny believes that nurturing young Irish talent in the hothouse that is international football is a key part of his brief as Republic of Ireland manager – and he feels Ireland’s young attacking players are the ones showcasing the greatest potential.

Kenny has made great play of the fact that he has handed out 13 competitive debuts through his 12 games in charge and the decision to give Troy Parrott a key role against Andorra last Thursday was another example of his trust in youth.

Still a teenager, Parrott endured a difficult season on loan at Millwall and then Ipswich Town but Kenny gave him the start at the Estadi Nacional and was richly rewarded when the Dubliner scored his side’s first two goals in a nervy 4-1 win.

Kenny said: “There was a lot of people, a lot of speculation, that he hadn't merited or done enough to be in the squad because he's not had the season he would have liked to have, although he did have a lot of football throughout the season playing in different positions.

“There was a possibility of leaving him with the U21s for the tournament in Spain but I do think our younger players coming through - even though they still have a lot to prove, there's no doubt - in terms of our attacking players they are the players with the greatest potential and the players that can help us really improve as a team and give us a cutting edge in our play.

“Sometimes when young players are having a difficult time, to have the capacity and stand up and score two goals in an international game can really help your confidence and I am hoping that will really remind him of his talent and remind him he is a quality player, he is capable of scoring goals and it's something where we have to maximise his talent. That's why our job is to nurture the talent and maximise it and get players to achieve their potential."

Hungary in Budapest, and in front of what will be a full house, is a very different proposition as the hosts wrap up their duties before facing Portugal in the opening round of Euro 2020 games in the same city seven days later.

Kenny, when asked if there would be changes in personnel, voiced the importance of maintaining some “continuity” in the side but did go as far as to say that there would be some variation in the line-up.

Hungary rested eight of their regulars for last Friday’s 1-0 win against Cyprus and the Ireland boss expects his counterpart to usher those key players back into the XI for what would be a last-minute dry run ahead of the more serious business to come.

“You'd imagine they will have the team that will play in the Euros for them. That's great, we are looking forward to that, it will be a good test for our players. You can see the emergence of some players and they can only benefit from that. We're looking forward to it.”

Ireland’s hopes of making these finals was scuppered by that agonising penalty shootout loss away to Slovakia in what was Kenny’s second game in charge and what followed was a torturous international season for the former Dundalk boss.

Covid issues, injuries, one retirement, a string of games without a win and a ridiculous kerfuffle over a pre-England game motivational video all made it something of a baptism of fire but he is holding fast to the long-term goal.

“Listen, I would have wanted to do better than I have overall. There's no doubt. I wouldn't try to paint a different picture. I think there's a clear vision of the team we want to create. I want the team to have a clear identity.

“We have 13 players who made their senior international debut in that period, sorry, their senior international competitive debut. That's quite a radical shift and we are creating a stronger squad going forward for the three-game windows. A team that the supporters can identify with.”