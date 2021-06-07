Eamon Dunphy: Seamus Coleman a vital ally for Stephen Kenny

Eamon Dunphy believes Seamus Coleman will be a “priceless” ally for Stephen Kenny as the Republic of Ireland manager attempts to come through the remainder of the World Cup qualifying campaign unscathed.

And the former RTÉ pundit, famous for his acerbic criticisms of previous regimes, insists the international skipper turning up for duty while nursing a hamstring injury is a “massive vote of confidence” in the boss.

The Everton defender has been forced to return to Merseyside after failing to recover from the problem which ruled him out of Thursday’s 4-1 win over Andorra.

That victory was Kenny’s first in his opening 12 games at the helm and Ireland will be aiming to build on that when they face Hungary in Budapest tomorrow night, a game which caps off a 10-day training camp.

“The fact Seamus was willing to show up carrying an injury was a massive vote of confidence in Stephen,” Dunphy said.

“It’s no surprise that he would take his responsibilities seriously, but you sometimes find when things are going wrong, and they couldn’t have gone worse for Stephen, that senior players can shy away and make an excuse for not turning up.

I think it was highly significant that Seamus turned up and gave his support to Stephen. That’s hugely important and you have to admire Seamus.

“Also factor in that Stephen favoured Matt Doherty in his first couple of selections. I didn’t think he was right to do that, but he did it. Seamus is a rare character, highly professional, a terrific player, and someone who is going to be highly important in this next 18-month period for Stephen, which isn’t going to be easy when you look at the group we’re in, in the World Cup qualifiers.

“And when you look at the fact that a number of young players are going to have to come into the team, Seamus’s support and his ability is priceless.”

Damien Delaney, speaking at the same promotional event for Paddy Power in which the bookmaker will give €10,000 to Irish football causes for every goal England score at Euro 2020, added: “It was important for him to have someone of Seamus’s stature there.

“Look through that squad now, there are only a couple f left, I wouldn’t say of the same stature, Seamus is far and away ahead of everybody else.

“It’s important that the main man, and he is the main man, [is there]. Sometimes players are shy, especially the new guys. They’re looking for a voice and someone to speak, Seamus can be that, he can encourage them to speak and he’s a leader in that respect.

“He’s very good at making people feel comfortable around the camp and that the Ireland squad is like a family.

When you’re having food, sitting around having coffee and chats and getting to know people, it was important someone of Seamus’s stature was there.

Midfielders James McCarthy and Robbie Brady are two senior players who weren’t on the trip, having been released by Crystal Palace and Burnley respectively following seasons hampered by injury.

“What Palace did was remind everyone that James is not finished,” Delaney said. “He has proved he’s capable, some of the games I watched him in this year he’s done reasonably well, in the role he was asked to do, fitness is clearly an issue and wherever he ends up next year he will have to be managed.

“The days of James playing 40/50 games a season, the combative player that he is, are finished, he has to be severely managed but he’s not finished by any stretch of the imagination. People are always looking for bargains, good value for money and if Robbie or James’s fitness issues can be ironed out, there is an awful lot of those two in a free transfer.”