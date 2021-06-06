Eamon Dunphy says RTÉ's football punditry is now embarrassing and an insult 

Eamon Dunphy has described Damien Delaney as "a bright ray of sunshine" as a football pundit, but says RTÉ's efforts in that area are now "embarrassing".

Dunphy was appearing alongside Delaney at a promotional event for Paddy Power in which the bookmaker will give €10,000 to Irish football causes for every goal England score at Euro 2020.

But when asked about the punditry at his former employer RTÉ, Dunphy didn't pull his punches.

“Damien is a bright ray of sunshine. But if you are referring to the national broadcaster, what I saw on the screen this week was embarrassing. Embarrassing for everybody and an insult to the audience.

“And it’s not very smart to insult people who are paying for the licence fee and expect a service. You can quote me on that. My opinion is that it was embarrassing and has been for some time,” he said, before he was asked if saw some of himself in Richie Sadlier’s analysis.

“Are you kidding? I was having a great day until you asked me that question because I don’t want to morph into somebody else. My relationship with Richie Sadlier was fine, but I’d be worried if I was morphing into Richie.

“I don’t miss it all. I’m delighted I’m not a part of it. I did my thing with John [Giles] and Liam [Brady] and the late Bill O’Herlihy, and I loved it. But I don’t regret not being there now.

RTE Television at Croke Park 17/10/2007 A view of the studio with from L-R: Bill O'Herlihy, Johnny Giles, Liam Brady and Eamon Dunphy Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Donall Farmer

“No, Virgin have good pundits. They have Grame Souness, Brian Kerr, Niall Quinn. They have Damien Delaney who is excellent, a young guy coming in who calls it as he sees it. So I don’t see a problem there.

“I was asked specifically, or at least I referred specifically, to what RTÉ are offering to the people of this country who pay a significant amount of money for a service with the licence fee.”