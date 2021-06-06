Eamon Dunphy says RTÉ's football punditry is now embarrassing and an insult 

Former RTÉ pundit Dunphy has hit out at his former employer
Eamon Dunphy says RTÉ's football punditry is now embarrassing and an insult 

Legendary pundit Eamon Dunphy and former Ireland International Damien Delaney joined bookie Paddy Power to call on fans to get behind England at the Euros. As part of their #SaveOurGame Campaign, they are calling on clubs nationwide to get in touch after they pledged to donate €10,000 to the Irish grassroots cause each time England score, with €100,000 guaranteed.

Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 15:03
David Sneyd

Eamon Dunphy has described Damien Delaney as "a bright ray of sunshine" as a football pundit, but says RTÉ's efforts in that area are now "embarrassing".

Dunphy was appearing alongside Delaney at a promotional event for Paddy Power in which the bookmaker will give €10,000 to Irish football causes for every goal England score at Euro 2020.

But when asked about the punditry at his former employer RTÉ, Dunphy didn't pull his punches.

“Damien is a bright ray of sunshine. But if you are referring to the national broadcaster, what I saw on the screen this week was embarrassing. Embarrassing for everybody and an insult to the audience.

“And it’s not very smart to insult people who are paying for the licence fee and expect a service. You can quote me on that. My opinion is that it was embarrassing and has been for some time,” he said, before he was asked if saw some of himself in Richie Sadlier’s analysis. 

“Are you kidding? I was having a great day until you asked me that question because I don’t want to morph into somebody else. My relationship with Richie Sadlier was fine, but I’d be worried if I was morphing into Richie.

“I don’t miss it all. I’m delighted I’m not a part of it. I did my thing with John [Giles] and Liam [Brady] and the late Bill O’Herlihy, and I loved it. But I don’t regret not being there now.

RTE Television at Croke Park 17/10/2007 A view of the studio with from L-R: Bill O'Herlihy, Johnny Giles, Liam Brady and Eamon Dunphy Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Donall Farmer
RTE Television at Croke Park 17/10/2007 A view of the studio with from L-R: Bill O'Herlihy, Johnny Giles, Liam Brady and Eamon Dunphy Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Donall Farmer

“No, Virgin have good pundits. They have Grame Souness, Brian Kerr, Niall Quinn. They have Damien Delaney who is excellent, a young guy coming in who calls it as he sees it. So I don’t see a problem there.

“I was asked specifically, or at least I referred specifically, to what RTÉ are offering to the people of this country who pay a significant amount of money for a service with the licence fee.”

More in this section

Luxembourg Scotland Soccer Scotland earn narrow win over 10-man Luxembourg in final Euro 2020 warm-up
England v Romania - International Friendly - Riverside Stadium England labour to win over Romania after fans again boo players taking a knee
Andorra v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly 'I am going to be as aggressive as possible': Gavin Bazunu won't temper goalkeeping approach
2021 PFA Winners

Kevin De Bruyne named PFA Player of Year for second season in a row

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up