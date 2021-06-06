'Maybe there was just a lack of belief' - Matt Doherty on Ireland's struggles

Accommodating Séamus Coleman and Matt Doherty in the same Ireland team has proven a struggle for Stephen Kenny and his two predecessors but fusing the pair is the preferred solution for at least one of the players.

“We like playing with each other, that’s for sure,” admitted Doherty, the Tottenham Hotspur right-back.

“He knows my game and I know his. He likes to come out of defence with the ball. We’re comfortable giving the ball to each other and know that, if we give it to each other, we won’t lose it. We trust each other on the ball.

“For those World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg in March, I really enjoyed playing with him.”

Those pair of internationals were the ninth and tenth of Kenny’s reign, yet the only matches Coleman had featured in under the manager.

For the first time since 2013, a stretch that included him being promoted to captain, Coleman was dropped in favour of Doherty for the new manager’s opening pair of games last September.

Hamstring trouble ruled him out of the subsequent windows in October and November as Ireland’s winless run extended into 2021.

In the same way Scotland have tweaked their formation to facilitate the inclusion of star players Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney, both left-sided defenders, Kenny shifted from his default position for the opening World Cup qualifiers in March.

Coleman came into the team as one of the three centre-backs, allowing Doherty to be redeployed into a wing-back berth.

Both ended in defeat but, pending Coleman’s return from his latest knock, the duo may be reunited for the World Cup qualifying campaign resumption in Portugal on September 1. Coleman had been with the squad in Spain but returns home today having been ruled out of Tuesday's friendly in Hungary due to further hamstring problems.

Kenny’s crew head to Budapest, having at least secured a first win in 12 matches. The only caveat to that milestone is the calibre of opposition and how they achieved it.

It took the part-timers of Andorra to speed ahead early in the second half on Thursday for Ireland to eventually make their superior fitness count by running out 4-1 winners, embellished by two late goals.

“Maybe there was just a lack of belief,” Doherty muses when reflecting on the malaise.

“We were kind of playing and didn't actually believe we could get over the line.

“If you have a run of games where you don’t win, and losses like that, then you start to doubt yourself. Your confidence takes a hit.

“If we were confident, we wouldn’t have lost that many games.

“Against Andorra, we were probably a little bit frenetic, losing our way a little bit in the first half and the beginning of the second half. Then, we got the wake-up call that maybe we needed.”

Spearheading the comeback was Doherty’s Tottenham teammate Troy Parrott.

Once the double-act complete their duties in Hungary, enjoy some rest on holiday, a new manager should be awaiting their arrival at training early next month.

“All of us are back on trial again when a new manager comes in, aren't we?”, he noted.

“Like myself, it will be down to Troy when he comes back into pre-season. We've both got to go back into pre-season with the bit between our teeth and really show them what we're made of to hang around and be part of the first team.”