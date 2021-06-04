Vera Pauw digs in on Tyler Toland stance

Vera Pauw insists she has no regrets about accusing Tyler Toland’s father of harassment and intimidation, claiming the player won’t return to her Republic of Ireland women’s squad until a phonecall is received.

The Manchester City midfielder – currently on loan at Scottish champions Glasgow City – was once again today left out of Pauw’s latest panel, the 23-player selection for next week’s friendlies away to Iceland.

Read More Vera Pauw hands first full Ireland call to Saoirse Noonan

Toland has just turned 18 and Pauw was just two games into her reign when a fall-out occurred during camp for a World Cup qualifier in Greece 20 months ago.

Although the Donegal native sent a text message in April to the manager, expressing sorrow for the incident and pleading to be considered for selection, the contact remains unacknowledged.

The Dutch native, while slating Toland’s father last month, called on her to show some “guts” by upgrading her mode of correspondence to a phonecall.

In the meantime, the chasm remains, possibility widening, as the World Cup qualification kick-off in September looms.

“Tyler is sitting in the stands, not in the squad at Glasgow City,” Pauw began, when asked about the continued snub.

“That is one reason but, secondly, she has not called me. I am trying to save her club. It will not help if I call her.

“The issue with Tyler will resolve itself. She and probably more her father has a problem with me because she was not in the line-up in Greece.

“Jamie Finn was better in her position and got picked.

"As an 18-year-old, that is a very normal situation, but Tyler’s reaction to that was not normal.”

When offered the opportunity of reflecting on her inflammatory comments about the player’s father, Maurice, Pauw was unequivocal.

“I said what I said last time and don’t regret it," she added.

“This has been going on for 18 months. People were asking, people were making up stories, so I decided to say what was going on. I don’t blame Tyler for the behaviour of her father.”

It is understood the personal nature of last month’s verbal volley has led to Toland vowing never to play for Ireland while Pauw remains at the helm.