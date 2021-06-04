Katie McCabe selected in PFA team of the year as Chelsea dominate

Ireland captain Katie McCabe has been named in the PFA Women’s Super League team of the year.
McCabe, named today in Vera Pauw's squad for the upcoming friendlies with Iceland, earned recognition for an outstanding season, helping Arsenal to a third-place finish that earns the club a Champions League place next season.
Teammate and England defender Leah Williamson were also named in the side.
Top scorer Sam Kerr is one of five Chelsea players named.
Kerr scored 21 goals as Emma Hayes’ side won back-to-back titles – 11 more than any other player – and was voted into the divisional team of the year by her peers.
They also selected Chelsea team-mates Ann-Katrin Berger, Magdalena Eriksson, Maren Mjelde and Fran Kirby, highlighting the London club’s dominance.
Runners-up Manchester City had four representatives, with Sam Mewis, who has since returned to NWSL club North Carolina Courage, Caroline Weir, Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp all voted in.