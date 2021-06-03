Andorran rescue act could be Stephen Kenny's turning point - or stay of execution

It was Jason Knight who put it out there that Thursday night’s flirtation with disaster could actually prove to be a “catalyst” for Stephen Kenny’s young and green Republic of Ireland side as they go about their voyage of self-discovery like teenage boys in a man’s world.

The Derby County midfielder mentioned it not once but twice, his quick one-two in the post-match press conference aping the brace of goals scored by Troy Parrott after the hour mark at the Estadi Nacional and which countered Marc Vales’ shock opener for Andorra.

It’s a nice thought. Late goals from Knight himself and Daryl Horgan left the visitors on the comforting side of a 4-1 scoreline and with a first win under their gaffer at the 12th attempt. It also means a previously goal-shy side has now bagged seven in their last three outings.

Thing is, who knows?

Kenny has avoided adding ignominy to the injury inflicted by the blow to the solar plexus that was Luxembourg’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying win in Dublin last March but can any victory over a pinprick of a principality really carry currency as a turning point? Yes, the surface wasn’t ideal. True, the side was operating with players numbering double figures. And, okay, this does give Kenny his first win at the 12th time of asking, and one that breaks an 18-month wait for the team itself. But its worth will devalue without greater yields.

Steve Staunton’s Ireland thieved a 2-1 win away to San Marino in February of 2007, four months after the trauma of that 5-2 defeat to Cyprus in Nicosia. That bought the then ‘gaffer’ time, but only eight more months of it.

Last night did nothing to silence any doubters. If anything, it emboldened them. Ireland were abysmal for most of the first-half, the performance showing no evidence of the fact that they had been in camp together in Girona since last Friday.

The difficulties the visitors had with the Andorran high press summed it up. Kenny had spoken about their use of the tactic beforehand but his players failed utterly to deal with it. It took almost an hour to find path through to a decent shot on goal.

Kenny himself spoke of turning points though, to be fair, he did so in relation to the impact Parrott’s first goal had on the game rather than on any transformative impact this brush with the wrong kind of immortality might have on his own grand designs for the side

“Troy showed a lot of character to get the first goal. There was a bit of pressure on the players after conceding and then we were very cohesive after that. Confidence is an important thing in football and we created a lot of chances then and took four of them, some very good goals.

“Listen, we understand it’s a match that the expectation is that you win it, so we’re not patting ourselves on the back.

We’re just saying the players responded well from going a goal down in the second half, which they did, so credit to them.

He’s right about confidence. Momentum, it’s close relation, is just as vital. This was a first win as a senior Ireland player for Gavin Bazunu, Dara O’Shea and Knight. John Egan, amazingly, was only claiming his second and Matt Doherty his third.

If there is any real worth in what we witnessed then it probably lies in the fact that it was some of the kids who rebounded when Andorra went ahead, Parrott scoring twice and Knight claiming one and creating another.

“People are going to have to be patient,” Egan told RTÉ. “They are young lads, they are just coming into the game and they are getting that experience under their belt now. To play at international level and score goals, no matter who you are playing against, is tough.

They’ve gone out there tonight and they have shown their quality. This is only the start for them and hopefully they can improve in the coming years and mature into big players for Ireland.

Those players may have years, Kenny doesn’t have that luxury. Thirty-something effective minutes against a side ranked 158th in the world says less about where they are at than the fifty-something minutes spent floundering before it.

Next up is a trip to Budapest with that elusive win now lining their pockets and a host side whose thoughts are even now straying towards their first European Championship game, against Portugal, seven days further down the line.

“We’re looking forward to Hungary on Tuesday. They’ve had a big turnaround, Hungary. They were very interesting and they ended up topping their group and qualifying for the Euros, so it’s a good game for us on Tuesday.

“It will be up a level again, so we want to try to improve for Tuesday,” said Kenny, who needs all signs of progress before they face the Portuguese in a World Cup tie in September.

“It was a very strong second-half tonight and the players can take confidence from that.”