No ease to concerns as Ireland troubled by team lightyears off the quality of World Cup rivals

Is there such a thing as a no-win game even when you win?

Andy Reid certainly thinks so. Ireland have only scored five or more goals twice in the 15 years since the midfielder helped a side managed by Steve Staunton to a 5-0 win over San Marino in 2006.

It marked the last international at the old Lansdowne Road but the rebuild under Staunton wasn’t being warmly embraced by the public or pundits.

“These are no-win games,” said Reid.

“You go out and score five, but you are expected to score five against a team like them.

“So, we did a good, professional job, with nobody taking the mickey or anything like that. We went about it the proper way and we are delighted to get the three points and score the five goals.”

Such has been the disastrous reign of Stephen Kenny that whatever about this meeting with San Marino’s fellow minnow Andorra being a no-win, it was definitely a must-win.

Not that the manager was admitting his continuance in the job hinged on avoiding his barren run being extended to 12 matches.

That was even against a side ranked 158th in the world, on a six-game losing streak and who’d scored twice in their previous 10 outings.

“How would you define must-win?”, was his spiky response when asked the most elementary of questions by a reporter last week.

To simplify the answer to his answer, it translates into a game that a side is overwhelming favourites to torpedo.

Kenny spelt the scenario out last November in an attempt to justify selecting England as the opponents in a friendly for the Nations League matches against Wales and Bulgaria.

"Bulgaria play Gibraltar in their first friendly – we could have looked to get a really lowly ranked team at home, tried to get some goals under our belt and get a victory and just park that question [of the first win]," said Kenny.

"But we didn't. We've taken on England. Does that make sense to do that? Are people going to go on about win/game ratios in friendlies and things like that? Is that important?”

"Really I'm looking for the team to develop. We've taken on the England game because we don't fear anyone.”

By the end of that Wembley date, England having declared at 3-0 six minutes into the second half, Matt Doherty sat sunken in a press conference, head bowed and wondering if fear was that relevant. “That was embarrassing,” he muttered in a sheepish tone.

The depth of despair wasn’t reached until Luxembourg did a number of Kenny’s crew and all but ended Ireland’s World Cup qualification prospects two games into the campaign.

During that month of March, Kenny ran his finger down through the options for the summer friendlies laid on by FAI’s international match agents until it landed on the microstate.

All things considered, especially the imperative to consign into history Ireland’s worst run in 50 years, it was the sensible choice. Passion gave way to pragmatism for a manager learning on the job and learning the hard way.

If the creases in Project Kenny were to be ironed out, there’s nothing better than facing a group of part-timers led by a teenage goalkeeper yet to play a competitive club game in his career.

Perhaps the Ireland manager ended up admiring the Bulgars’ approach when, in their final game of that window, the decimated underdogs outplayed his side for large spells in the scoreless draw. It’s never too late to learn.

The contrast in standard with the U21 team he bequeathed to his assistant Jim Crawford couldn’t have been starker.

Ahead of their three-game series in Marbella this week, which started against Switzerland, Conor Coventry said: “There's no point us playing games which we know we would win.”

Kenny shouldn’t be slated for handpicking Andorra, only his stubborn unwillingness to accept their status as cannon-fodder.

If a side that are lightyears off the quality of Portugal and Serbia he’ll be managing against in September can trouble Ireland so easily, then the constant concerns won’t abate.

World Cup points, rather than prevailing in a must-win, no-win friendly, will ultimately decide whether the FAI decide the rookie boss is worth a second full campaign.