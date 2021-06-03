'A press from Andorra bamboozles them': Richie Sadlier blasts Ireland performance

"This is a team that has been sold to us as possession football and getting on the ball and playing differently."
'A press from Andorra bamboozles them': Richie Sadlier blasts Ireland performance

Ireland's Troy Parrott late in the first half. Picture: INPHO/Bagu Blanco

Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 18:15

Richie Sadlier has blasted the Irish soccer team - saying they have "no real ideas" as the Boys in Green went into the half-time interval goalless against Andorra.

With Stephen Kenny without a win in his first 11 games, this summer friendly was seen as a match Ireland must win to gain some form ahead of the next World Cup qualifiers.

"What we are seeing is very poor," Sadlier said before the minnows took the lead.

"This is a team that has been sold to us on the idea of possession football and getting on the ball and playing differently and playing brightly on the ball is something they are being coached to do or encouraged to do and you would assume in the training camp they are spending a lot of time doing.

"They're not able to work out how to get around Andorra players.

"A press from Andorra players bamboozles them. They lose it, they go long, they are short of ideas."

Andorra v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly

'When they got knackered, players from the Andorra league and the Spanish fourth division, we looked like a team'

