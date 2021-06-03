Patrick Bamford’s England omission won’t prompt fresh Irish approach

Bamford failed to make even the 33-man provisional England squad initially named by Gareth Southgate
Patrick Bamford’s England omission won’t prompt fresh Irish approach

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA

Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 06:00
Brendan O'Brien

Stephen Kenny will not be reigniting Irish interest in Patrick Bamford in the wake of the Leeds United striker’s failure to make England’s squad for the European Championships.

The Republic of Ireland manager revealed in March that Bamford, born in Lincolnshire but with Irish heritage, had made it known through an intermediary that he was not interested in taking the place of an Irish player.

Bamford scored 17 Premier League goals last season and also pitched in with seven assists but he failed to make even the 33-man provisional England squad initially named by Gareth Southgate. 

“He was in the scheme of things, in contention maybe, for England for the European Championships,” said Kenny ahead of Ireland’s friendly against Andorra today. “It’s not realistic to suggest that at the moment, I would feel.

“That was obviously his objective: To go to the European Championships with England. There’s no doubt he’s a very good player, a quality centre-forward, but we have to believe in the talent that we have. We have to work to improve it and get better.

“It’s unusual for players to switch nationality, I’m not saying it never happens, so quickly after, you know, a situation of just being left out of a tournament. There is not many instances of that. Normally it’s over a long period.”

Ireland could do with a man of Bamford’s talents given the side has scored just four times in Kenny’s 11 games in charge and that isn’t a ratio completely out of step with the trend that pre-dated the current man’s appointment.

“He is a good player but his objective was clearly to play for England so I have to respect that,” said Kenny.

More in this section

Portugal Netherlands Scotland Soccer Depleted Scotland claim encouraging draw against Holland
Antonio Conte File Photo Tottenham approach Antonio Conte as search for manager goes on
Republic of Ireland Training Session Conor Hourihane backs Irish players broadening club horizons
#republic of ireland mnt
England v Austria - International Friendly - Riverside Stadium

Bukayo Saka’s first international goal earns England victory over Austria

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up