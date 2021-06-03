Patrick Bamford’s England omission won’t prompt fresh Irish approach

Stephen Kenny will not be reigniting Irish interest in Patrick Bamford in the wake of the Leeds United striker’s failure to make England’s squad for the European Championships.

The Republic of Ireland manager revealed in March that Bamford, born in Lincolnshire but with Irish heritage, had made it known through an intermediary that he was not interested in taking the place of an Irish player.

Bamford scored 17 Premier League goals last season and also pitched in with seven assists but he failed to make even the 33-man provisional England squad initially named by Gareth Southgate.

“He was in the scheme of things, in contention maybe, for England for the European Championships,” said Kenny ahead of Ireland’s friendly against Andorra today. “It’s not realistic to suggest that at the moment, I would feel.

“That was obviously his objective: To go to the European Championships with England. There’s no doubt he’s a very good player, a quality centre-forward, but we have to believe in the talent that we have. We have to work to improve it and get better.

“It’s unusual for players to switch nationality, I’m not saying it never happens, so quickly after, you know, a situation of just being left out of a tournament. There is not many instances of that. Normally it’s over a long period.”

Ireland could do with a man of Bamford’s talents given the side has scored just four times in Kenny’s 11 games in charge and that isn’t a ratio completely out of step with the trend that pre-dated the current man’s appointment.

“He is a good player but his objective was clearly to play for England so I have to respect that,” said Kenny.