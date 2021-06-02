Stephen Kenny: Press conferences just another part of the job

Stephen Kenny is a year now into his grand redesign of the Republic of Ireland football team so it’s no real surprise that he isn't pitching in with any radical ideas when it comes to the thorny and topical issue of press conferences and other media duties.

Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open has opened the manner in which sportspeople and the media interact up for global debate and few are expected to contend with as much questioning from the fourth estate as an international football manager.

Kenny has had to endure a regular rota of uncomfortable, and mostly fair, questions about his Irish side’s failure to win a game after eleven attempts under his watch and he has little objection to the process or the scrutiny it brings.

“We’ve always just considered that as part of the job,” he said this afternoon. “Of course, after a difficult defeat… if it’s a great result nobody minds speaking. I’ve been a manager for a number of years, it’s always been associated as part of the job, and players likewise.

We shouldn’t complain as we are privileged to be in a position to do it, so it’s not something I would complain about.

"But I understand it can have a detrimental effect on players or sportspeople, whether tennis players or any other sport.

“I can empathise with that. That’s a reality. I have no plans to change the format. That’s part of international management, from my point of view.

“In the broader sphere ... I’m always in awe of boxers getting out of the ring and speaking straight away after 12 or 15 rounds. I find it incredible.

“They especially, in my view, they have some of the toughest interviews after some of the toughest fights, so to lose a fight, I can imagine, and have to speak about that and speak about your opponent… They probably deserve the most credit out of all the sportspeople.”

Ireland face Andorra in a friendly today minus a string of established players who weren’t named in the initial squad for various reasons and captain Seamus Coleman joined a long injury list on Sunday with a hamstring strain.

New call-up Sam Szmodics has now been added to that line of players sidelined with the Peterborough United man undone by an old shoulder injury. Chiedozie Ogbene has a tight groin issue but is expected to be okay.

Kenny has already decided on his formation but proved tight-lipped, as is always the case, when asked for any details as to the XI that will take to the pitch tomorrow though he did confirm when asked that Conor Hourihane will not be his captain in Coleman’s absence.

There are players in camp hoping to earn a first cap and others, such as John Egan, who will be eager to play after missing out on caps of late due to injury and Kenny was asked if experimentation will be sacrificed on the alter of a badly-needed result.

We want to win. Of course we want to win. It's been well-documented that we haven't. We're waiting to win. There are several games that we should have won and we didn't, and we're disappointed with that.

“We've got to go tomorrow and try to get a victory. Yes, we will persist with giving players their opportunity because I believe we will get huge gains from that. So it's a good opportunity for a lot of players tomorrow, and that's the objective.”