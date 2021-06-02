Wes Hoolahan signs new one-year deal to remain at Cambridge United

The Irishman was named in the League Two team of the season after gaining promotion to the third tier
Cambridge United's Wes Hoolahan. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA

Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 14:42
PA

Wes Hoolahan has signed a new one-year deal with Cambridge after helping guide the club to promotion from Sky Bet League Two last season.

The Irishman joined United last summer from A-League side Newcastle Jets and was named in the League Two team of the season as Mark Bonner’s men finished second.

Best known for a successful 10-year spell at Norwich from 2008, the 39-year-old will start his 21st professional season with the U’s in England’s third tier.

“I am really excited,” he told the club’s official website. “I am buzzing to sign for another year here. I really enjoyed it last year to win promotion and I am looking forward to playing in League One again now with the club.

“We have got a good squad and hopefully we can build on this winning mentality we have and go into next season on a high.” 

Head coach Bonner added: “Wes extending his contract with us is superb news for the team and the supporters who were unable to see him live last season.

“His contribution last season was exceptional. Firstly, as a player his goal involvements, chances created and creativity contributed greatly to our attacking prowess. Secondly, his mindset and winning mentality was something that helped drive the standards and expectations of the team. Thirdly, his humility and character made him an outstanding role model to all of us.

“His experience and temperament will rub off on everyone again as we approach tougher games and bigger atmospheres, as his presence continues to improve the players around him.”

