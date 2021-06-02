Separating spin from substance: How to assess Stephen Kenny's first year in charge?

A year in the role is an opportune time to take stock on any managerial reign and what a rollercoaster 12 months it has been for Ireland under Stephen Kenny. We can only hope and expect that the longest winless streak since 1972 is shattered at the 12th attempt in Andorra tomorrow, a microstate minnow anchored 158 in Fifa’s rankings.

What has been produced by Ireland for the past 12 months, for all the mitigating factors, simply hasn’t been good enough.

Bear in mind that the average ranking of opponents during the barren run was below that of the Republic.

As outlined in the accompanying graphic, the free-flowing football promised hasn’t even translated into possessional superiority or stretching of defences.

Six of the games saw Ireland’s opponents dominate the ball. Eight of the 11 games finished with Kenny’s charges being outstripped for attempts on goal, according to Uefa’s official statistics.

Then, there’s the task of separating spin from substance.

Kenny once again over the weekend bemoaned a rejected penalty claim in Serbia. “Aaron Connolly gets taken down for a definite penalty with 20 minutes to go and we had a chance to go ahead,” he groaned.

The only problem with his recall is that Connolly was substituted by that 70-minute mark and the penalty incident occurred 20 minutes earlier.

Here we dig deep into three subsets of the narrative woven to explain a period of sharp decline.

1. NEW CAPS?

We can all accept that the squad is in transition but the pace of change needs to be scrutinised.

Digest the latest version of reality delivered on Saturday: “We’ve given 13 debuts and there are more to come,” said the manager.

Undoubtedly there will be plenty more in the risk-averse setting of Andorra but, to clarify, six players have made their debuts in Stephen Kenny’s first 11 matches.

They are Gavin Bazunu, Dara O’Shea, Ryan Manning, Jayson Molumby, Jason Knight, and Adam Idah.

What he’s likely inferring, not very clearly, is first competitive caps.

That criteria applies to another six. Mark Travers, Josh Cullen, Jack Byrne, and Troy Parrott were capped by Mick McCarthy, with Daryl Horgan and Ronan Curtis blooded by his predecessor Martin O’Neill.

That adds up to 12.

Connolly, lest we forget, was rewarded by McCarthy for his Premier League breakthrough with involvement in two Euro qualifiers (not one, as Kenny said on Saturday) and only injury prevented him facing Denmark in the concluding game at home.

2. LOST GENERATION?

“Some might feel it’s too much change too quickly and I understand that viewpoint, but in my opinion, that is necessary because we’ve had absolutely no development for about eight or nine years. We’ve had one player through in nine years and nobody is really looking at that.”

This statement was uttered on Saturday, mirroring an excuse the manager produced at the start of his role. He even reached for it during a rant unleashed at the end of the last winless window in March.

Let’s analyse that assertion in detail.

The period in question is players born between the start of 1993 and the end of 2000 (that’s eight full years, so we’re being generous here).

The single graduate Kenny refers to is Alan Browne, the Corkman who nailed down a starting place during the last European campaign, starting against the top two of Switzerland and Denmark. Of course, Sean Maguire is another to have featured in that campaign, leading the attack in Gibraltar and coming in during the must-win clash with the Danes.

It wasn’t just one or two from that generation capped before Kenny took over; in fact, the total was 16.

Is it relevant that the majority of these were born outside of Ireland? We didn’t crib about the presence of dual-eligible talent in the glory days.

Here’s the breakdown by birth-year for the record: 1993 (Graham Burke, Derrick Williams, and Aidan O’Brien), 1994 (Darragh Lenihan, Sean Maguire), 1995 (Callum O’Dowda, Alan Browne, Callum Robinson), 1997 (Kieran O’Hara, Ronan Curtis, Josh Cullen, and Jack Byrne). 1999 (Mark Travers), 2000 (Aaron Connolly, Michael Obafemi, and Lee O’Connor).

3. COVID TROUBLES?

Much has been made of the disruption Covid-19 caused to Kenny’s plans and, while that’s true, it is worth a rigorous examination. The first mention of coronavirus during his tenure actually hit opponents, Bulgaria, ahead of his first game. Vasil Bozhikov and the Bulgars’ Player of the Year Kiril Despodov both missed the Nations League opener in Sofia, a match where Ireland needed a stoppage-time equaliser to salvage a point.

Slovakia’s coronavirus-related troubles were well flagged building up to the Euro play-off in October.

Inter Milan’s Milan Škriniar tested positive, his central defensive partner Lubomir Satka was deemed a close contact, and the dangerman Kenny had pinpointed, midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, wasn’t released by Napoli.

Compounding their selection woes were the unavailability through injury of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka along with fellow regulars Dávid Hancko and Michal Duris.

Kenny travelled to Bratislava with a fully-fit squad, only lax protocols on the flight ultimately cost them. Had someone ensured all passengers remained in their designated seats before take-off, Connolly and Adam Idah would have been available. Instead, they were allowed switch rows and were deemed close contacts of an administrative staff member, whose test result subsequently proved to be a false positive.

“I wouldn’t have been aware of that because I was at the front of the plane,” was Kenny’s explanation after the truth emerged about the musical chairs.

Connolly and Idah were the first two of 10 Ireland players forced to miss out at different stages over a six-match blitz. Kenny cited 12 players in an address to fans in March but double-counted Alan Browne and Callum Robinson for different windows.

Covid-19 also sparked another of the manager’s more curious claims.

“Wales rested Daniel James and Aaron Ramsey against England, so they were very focused on our game,” he said after the scoreless draw in Dublin four days after the Slovakia defeat.

Not so, it appears. Ramsey had to quarantine upon his arrival from Juventus, while Ryan Giggs ruled James out of the England match with illness.

November’s main Covid crisis affected Bulgaria on their return to Dublin, the team ranked 69 in the world hit by 10 withdrawals, yet they shaded possession in the stalemate.