Carlo Ancelotti leaves Everton for a second stint as Real Madrid boss

Carlo Ancelotti has quit his role as Everton manager to take over at Real Madrid.
Ancelotti, who joined Everton on a four-and-a-half-year contract in December 2019, replaces Zinedine Zidane in the Spanish capital.
The 61-year-old Italian, who previously managed Real between 2013 and 2015, guiding the club to a 10th European title, has agreed a three-year contract.
Zidane resigned last week following Real’s failure to win a trophy last season.
Ancelotti told Everton’s website: “I would like to thank the board of directors, the players, and the Evertonians for the tremendous support they have all given me during my time at the club.
👋 #WelcomeBackAncelotti— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 1, 2021
👉 @MrAncelotti pic.twitter.com/BcqI63qkqY
“I have complete respect for everyone associated with Everton and hope they can achieve the exciting opportunities they have in front of them.
“While I have enjoyed being at Everton I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time.”
Ancelotti guided Everton to a 10th-placed finish last season and now leaves them looking for a sixth permanent boss in five years.
The Merseyside club said: “Everton would like to place on record its thanks to Carlo for his service to the club over the past 18 months.
“The club will begin the process of appointing a new manager immediately and will provide updates in due course.”
David Moyes has already been linked with a return to Everton, but the PA news agency understands he is still close to signing a new three-year contract with West Ham.
Moyes, who guided the Hammers into next season’s Europa League, has already triggered a one-year contract extension.
Real said Ancelotti will be presented to the media at 6pm local time on Wednesday.