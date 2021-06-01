Manchester City defender Eric Garcia to rejoin Barcelona

The 20-year-old follows Sergio Aguero in moving to Barcelona on a free transfer from City
Eric Garcia is set to return to hometown club Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tue, 01 Jun, 2021 - 09:22
PA

Barcelona will sign Spain international Eric Garcia when his contract at Manchester City expires next month, the LaLiga club have announced.

Barca have included a buyout clause of €400m in the 20-year-old defender’s five-year contract.

He will officially be unveiled on the Nou Camp pitch later on Tuesday afternoon – but the presentation will be behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Garcia’s youth career began at Barcelona and he captained his hometown club at every level before moving to City in 2017.

The centre-back made 35 first-team appearances for City, making his debut in a Carabao Cup quarter-final win against Leicester in December 2018.

He made 12 appearances in all competitions as Pep Guardiola’s side won the Premier League title this season but started just three matches.

Eric Garcia (left) is heading back to Barcelona (Martin Rickett/PA)

Garcia has won seven caps for Spain since making his debut last September and he has been included in Luis Enrique’s squad for the forthcoming European Championship.

On Monday, Barca agreed a two-year deal with City striker Sergio Aguero, whose contract expires on June 30.

