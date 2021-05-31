Sergio Aguero move to Barcelona confirmed following Manchester City exit

Aguero has been with Manchester City since the summer of 2011
Sergio Aguero, pictured with the Premier League trophy on May 23, will join Barcelona on a two-year contract (Dave Thompson/PA)

Mon, 31 May, 2021
PA

Sergio Aguero has signed a two-year contract with Barcelona.

The Catalan club announced the Argentinian forward would join them on July 1 when his current deal with Manchester City expires.

He will officially sign his contract with Barcelona at 5pm UK time, before being presented to the media an hour later.

Barca said Aguero’s buy-out clause had been set at 100million euros (just over £86million).

City announced on March 29 that Aguero’s contract would not be renewed and that his 10-year stint at the club would end this summer.

Aguero joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and went on to score 260 goals for the club, none more important than the stoppage-time strike which sealed the 2011-12 Premier League title.

His final appearance for City came in Saturday’s disappointing defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto.

In all, he won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six League Cups with City.

Aguero, who turns 33 on Wednesday, began his professional career with Argentinian club Independiente before joining Atletico in 2006, where he won the Europa League in 2010.

Manchester City posted a tweet in recognition of the news which read: “Sergio Aguero will join Barcelona at the end of June. Thanks for everything @aguerosergiokun”

On Sunday, a tweet on Aguero’s own official Twitter account read: “Proud of this team and to have worn its colours for so many years. Manchester City, forever in my heart.”

