‘We’ve given 13 debuts and there are more to come’: Stephen Kenny focusing on long-term solutions

As he seeks his first win after a year and 11 games in charge against lowly Andorra on Thursday, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny admits it will take until the next European Championship campaign for the fruits of his work to be seen.

Back-to-back defeats to Serbia and Luxembourg in March have left Ireland trailing both the Serbs and Portugal by seven points in a condensed qualification series for next year’s World Cup.

Although Kenny refused to accept those losses in the opening double-header spell the end of the Qatar dream, already he’s talking about the tilt at qualifying for the 2024 Euros in Germany. His contract runs until the end of the current campaign.

Kenny’s overhaul of the set-up during the past 13 months, both players and staff, has been radical, leaving three 29-year-olds in Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, and Shane Duffy sitting on the bench in Belgrade as he applied his own stamp on the team.

Infusing the side with younger blood, even legislating for their inevitable inconsistency, will remain his policy, yet just don’t expect a sharp uptick in results.

“It’s not like we’re not trying to qualify for the World Cup,” said the 49-year-old.

“We’re trying to do our utmost to qualify, we’re disappointed with our last window and I’m not trying to deflect from that at all.

“We’ve given 13 debuts and there are more to come.

“Over the next few years, we’ll have a really strong cohort coming through and for the next European Championships. There will be a lot of really strong players and a lot of them will have 10 or 15 caps under their belt.

The Irish public will identify with these players. When they are successful, I feel there will be a powerful connection there. But we have to start winning matches and take it from there.

At least that demand will finally be met against an Andorran side situated 158 in Fifa’s rankings and who even Latvia hammered 5-0 in November.

How Ireland fare the following Tuesday in Budapest against a Hungarian side preparing for the Euros will be a more realistic barometer of where Kenny’s project stands.

Séamus Coleman could be available for that second game after the Ireland captain reported into the camp in Spain with a hamstring problem.

“I watched Everton’s game against Wolves last week,” Kenny explained. “After Adama Traoré accelerated and Seamus had to change direction, he tweaked his hamstring and had to come off. That probably would’ve ruled other players out of this camp but he’s come over as a captain to lead. I think that speaks volumes about him.”

Not all players showed similar conviction to travel, a natural consequence of the low-key vibe attached to this end-of-season gathering.

“If we were in the Euros now, would every one of them be ruled out?” Kenny wondered. “I suppose, honestly, probably not but there can be an element of pressure from clubs on players.”