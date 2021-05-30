Chiedozie Ogbene: 'I am Nigerian by birth but grew up in Cork, so see myself as an Irishman'

Everybody remembers a successful manager’s first signing and, for Chiedozie Ogbene, Stephen Kenny’s pursuit of his allegiance supplied the belief he once lacked.

Whether it was Alex Ferguson’s recruitment of Brian McClair or Arsene Wenger snaring a young Nicolas Anelka, reigns are often traced back to the manager’s first moves in the transfer market.

No such transactions are available at international level but bosses do have within their gift the power to pursue players on grounds of eligibility.

The question of allegiance was frequently put to Ogbene during his spell as a precocious League of Ireland talent at Cork City and Limerick and the answer was always open-ended. All the winger needed to solve his dilemma was some faith to be shown in him.

Kenny first developed that while an opposition manager at Dundalk, before being impressed by the strides he’s made since moving to the UK, from Brentford and onto Rotherham United.

It influenced the Ireland manager to resolve a tricky eligibility issue, proving the Nigerian-born talent qualified for Ireland under Fifa’s convoluted rules. That process has led to him earning a maiden call-up for the friendlies against Andorra on Thursday and Hungary five days later.

“I am Nigerian by birth but grew up in Cork, so see myself as an Irishman,” explained Ogbene from the team’s training base in Girona, Spain.

“I said if I could get an opportunity for Ireland, I would definitely take it. My father is hardcore Nigerian but he was grateful when I was recognised.

My manager at Cork City youths, Steve Bermingham, always told me that if I could keep learning the game, keep my head down that I could get this opportunity.

“But, at that time, it looked far-fetched. The first thing I used to do was start comparing myself with players called up. That’s something I shouldn't have done.

“I was quite shocked when Stephen Kenny called to say he was looking to take me on board.

“The documents took longer than expected, and I just thought it was for future reference, so to call me in so soon is truly a blessing.” That Kenny included Ogbene in his original squad after such an injury-disrupted season said much for how much he rates him.

A knee injury kept him sidelined from the end of September till the start of April, his return helping - but not saving - Rotherham’s battle to avoid slipping back into League One.

“I wasn’t fully match-fit coming back,” he admits. “The Championship is a tough league and we gave it all our best, taking it to the last game.

“I thought I would have to wait my turn for Ireland so I’m just glad he saw something special in me and now I want to repay that faith.

“This is a big opportunity and you can get all nervous wanting to impress but Stephen said to just be who you are.”

International friendlies:

Thurs, June 3 (5pm, Irish time): Andorra v Ireland, Estadi Nacional.

Tuesday, June 8 (7pm, Irish time): Hungary v Ireland, Szusza Ferenc Stadion, Budapest.