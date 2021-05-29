Champions League player ratings: Reece James proves he's the man for the big day

Nothing to do until Chelsea took the lead and hard to fault him for losing his one-on-one battle with Havertz for the crucial goal. 6.
A reminder why he is still regarded as one of the best English right-backs. Solid in defence and dangerous going forward. 8.
Had his work cut out with Werner so lively in the first half but saw him off and emerged with his reputation intact. 7.
The Footballer of the Year is a cool customer and showed again why he is a man for the big occasion with some timely interceptions. 7.
Always looking to get up to support the City attack, he was also mindful of his defensive duties – until he lost Havertz for his goal. 6.
A solid but below-par performance from the City captain came to a premature end when he was fouled out of the match by Rudiger. 5.
A quiet end to the season for one of City's best players throughout the campaign. Surprisingly off the pace at times. 5.
An ineffective display from the versatile Portuguese midfielder, so it was no shock when he was replaced with 64 minutes gone. 5.
Lost his one-on-one battle with James and drifted in off the wing as the match wore on. Below his usual exceptionally high standard. 6.
A surprise return to the starting line up and initially showed why by having the Chelsea defenders on the back foot from the very first minute. Faded as the match wore on. 6.
Turned 21 the day before the final and played like he was born to play on the big stage. Unfortunate not to score. 6
(replaced De Bruyne 59 mins) lot of running with little end result. 6.
(replaced Bernado Silva 64) impressive impact 7
(replaced Sterling 77) hardly had a kick. 5.
Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Ferran Torres, Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo, Eric Garcia.
Took the initiative with an incredibly attacking line up – which failed to produce enough goalscoring chances. 6
A relatively quiet night but he remained alert throughout and a calming influence on the players in front of him. 6.
A timely reminder to England manager Gareth Southgate that he is good enough to produce his best on the biggest occasion. Outstanding against Sterling. 8.
Looked the calmest of Chelsea's defenders when City tried to blow the blues away with all out attack tactics. So unfortunate to limp off with an early groin injury in what could be his last game for the club. 7.
Shaky start almost led to an early City chance, but he recovered to play a key role. Fortunate to escape with a yellow card for cynically taking De Bruyne out of the game. 6.
Nothing spectacular but a played the captain's role to perfection by reminding his team-mates of their responsibilities from start to finish. 7.
If he is fit, he plays according to Tuchel and the Frenchman did not let his manager down on his return to the starting line-up. World class. 8.
Always looked to get on the ball and try to dictate play for Chelsea but struggled to make the impact he desired, even though he did little wrong. 6.
Did his best to make the most of any chance to break forward down the left, but more importantly was always quick to challenge dangerous City winger Riyad Mahrez. 7.
Compounded a solid first half with a world class pass to release Havertz to score Chelsea's first half opener. Such a talent. 7.
Hard to pick up floating along the Chelsea front line. Created one excellent chance for Werner and took his goal with the quality to justify his club record transfer fee. 7.
Made some great runs and the focal point of most Chelsea attacks. If only he had the composure to make more of a series of decent first half chances. 5.
(replaced Silva 39 mins): Slotted in seamlessly alongside Rudiger. 7.
(replaced Werner 66 mins) missed great chance to come on and score 6.
(replaced Mount 80) came on too late to make an impact. 6.
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Marcos Alonso, Kurt Zouma, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Emerson Palmieri.
Played to his team's defensive strengths and his methodical organisation paid off. 8.
Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spain) A no-nonsense, decisive and consistent official who produced a comical highlight by pulling Rudiger up with one hand and showing him a yellow card with the other. 7