Champions League player ratings: Reece James proves he's the man for the big day

Man City:

Ederson: Nothing to do until Chelsea took the lead and hard to fault him for losing his one-on-one battle with Havertz for the crucial goal. 6.

Kyle Walker: A reminder why he is still regarded as one of the best English right-backs. Solid in defence and dangerous going forward. 8.

John Stones: Had his work cut out with Werner so lively in the first half but saw him off and emerged with his reputation intact. 7.

Ruben Dias: The Footballer of the Year is a cool customer and showed again why he is a man for the big occasion with some timely interceptions. 7.

Chelsea's Timo Werner (left) and Manchester City's Ruben Dias battle for the ball. Picture: Adam Davy

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Always looking to get up to support the City attack, he was also mindful of his defensive duties – until he lost Havertz for his goal. 6.

Kevin De Bruyne: A solid but below-par performance from the City captain came to a premature end when he was fouled out of the match by Rudiger. 5.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (left) and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante battle for the ball. Picture: Adam Davy

Ilkay Gundogan: A quiet end to the season for one of City's best players throughout the campaign. Surprisingly off the pace at times. 5.

Bernardo Silva: An ineffective display from the versatile Portuguese midfielder, so it was no shock when he was replaced with 64 minutes gone. 5.

Riyad Mahrez: Lost his one-on-one battle with James and drifted in off the wing as the match wore on. Below his usual exceptionally high standard. 6.

Raheem Sterling: A surprise return to the starting line up and initially showed why by having the Chelsea defenders on the back foot from the very first minute. Faded as the match wore on. 6.

Phil Foden: Turned 21 the day before the final and played like he was born to play on the big stage. Unfortunate not to score. 6

Manchester City's Phil Foden gestures after Chelsea's Kai Havertz scores. Picture: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Subs:

Gabriel Jesus (replaced De Bruyne 59 mins) lot of running with little end result. 6.

Fernandinho (replaced Bernado Silva 64) impressive impact 7

Sergio Aguero (replaced Sterling 77) hardly had a kick. 5.

Subs not used: Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Ferran Torres, Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo, Eric Garcia.

Coach Pep Guardiola: Took the initiative with an incredibly attacking line up – which failed to produce enough goalscoring chances. 6

Chelsea:

Edouard Mendy: A relatively quiet night but he remained alert throughout and a calming influence on the players in front of him. 6.

Reece James: A timely reminder to England manager Gareth Southgate that he is good enough to produce his best on the biggest occasion. Outstanding against Sterling. 8.

Thiago Silva: Looked the calmest of Chelsea's defenders when City tried to blow the blues away with all out attack tactics. So unfortunate to limp off with an early groin injury in what could be his last game for the club. 7.

Chelsea's Thiago Silva, center, reacts as he has to be replaced through injury. Picture: David Ramos/Pool via AP

Toni Rudiger: Shaky start almost led to an early City chance, but he recovered to play a key role. Fortunate to escape with a yellow card for cynically taking De Bruyne out of the game. 6.

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger (right) blocks a shot from Manchester City's Phil Foden. Picture: Adam Davy

Cesar Azpilicueta: Nothing spectacular but a played the captain's role to perfection by reminding his team-mates of their responsibilities from start to finish. 7.

N'Golo Kante: If he is fit, he plays according to Tuchel and the Frenchman did not let his manager down on his return to the starting line-up. World class. 8.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan fights for the ball against Chelsea's N'Golo Kante. Picture: Michael Steele/Pool via AP

Jorginho: Always looked to get on the ball and try to dictate play for Chelsea but struggled to make the impact he desired, even though he did little wrong. 6.

Ben Chilwell: Did his best to make the most of any chance to break forward down the left, but more importantly was always quick to challenge dangerous City winger Riyad Mahrez. 7.

Mason Mount: Compounded a solid first half with a world class pass to release Havertz to score Chelsea's first half opener. Such a talent. 7.

Kai Havertz: Hard to pick up floating along the Chelsea front line. Created one excellent chance for Werner and took his goal with the quality to justify his club record transfer fee. 7.

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Timo Werner: Made some great runs and the focal point of most Chelsea attacks. If only he had the composure to make more of a series of decent first half chances. 5.

Subs:

Andreas Christensen (replaced Silva 39 mins): Slotted in seamlessly alongside Rudiger. 7.

Christian Pulisic (replaced Werner 66 mins) missed great chance to come on and score 6.

Mateo Kovacic (replaced Mount 80) came on too late to make an impact. 6.

Subs not used: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Marcos Alonso, Kurt Zouma, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Emerson Palmieri.

Coach Thomas Tuchel: Played to his team's defensive strengths and his methodical organisation paid off. 8.

Ref: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spain) A no-nonsense, decisive and consistent official who produced a comical highlight by pulling Rudiger up with one hand and showing him a yellow card with the other. 7