Kai Havertz gains immortality as Chelsea claim Champions League title

Chelsea 1 Manchester City 0

Kai Havertz repaid a large chunk of the record fee Chelsea paid for him by delivering the Champions League to Thomas Tuchel’s club in Porto tonight but this Final was all about his opposite number, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

The Catalan, in his first Champions League decider for a decade, gambled on his team selection by shedding his usual formation and opting for all-out attack.

And Guardiola saw his folly brutally exposed by Tuchel, the manager he considers a friend after their time working as rivals in Germany but who has now beaten him three times in the last six weeks.

And none of them mattered anywhere near as much as this.

The opening goal came on 42 minutes and reflected the gamble taken by Guardiola when he named a line-up that did not feature one of his defensive midfield cornerstones.

Without the luxury of that cover, City’s central defenders were badly out of position when Mason Mount played an exquisite defence-splitting pass that took the defence out of the game and played in Havertz.

There was still a lot for Chelsea’s record club signing to do, as Ederson sprinted from his goal just outside his area, but a composed touch took the ball around the City keeper and allowed the £71 million man to tap into an open net.

The tone for the final was set as soon as Guardiola named his starting line-up and opted for Raheem Sterling rather than either Fernandinho or Rodri as a holding midfielder. It was only the second time this season that neither of those two lynchpins were in a starting City line-up.

It was a shock and a clear message from the City manager that this was to be all-out war, not the sort of phoney version that led to such a disappointing Europa League Final on Wednesday.

But, perhaps predictably given the lack of cover in front of City’s defence, it was Chelsea who made most of the early running.

Three times in the opening quarter-hour, Timo Werner had good looks at the City goal but each time, in keeping with what has been a tough season for the German international, he failed.

From a Havertz cross, Werner mis-kicked completely before shooting straight at Ederson and then having a third effort deflected off a defender into the side-netting.

City, naturally, carried a threat, from as early as the seventh minute when an amazing long ball from Ederson played Sterling in behind the Chelsea defence and only a poor first touch from the City man saved the Blues.

Ben Chilwell and Antonio Rudiger were also required to pull off amazing covering blocks - from a Sterling cross aimed at Riyad Mahrez and a Phil Foden shot, respectively - as Chelsea’s defensive organisation stood firm and impressive.

Kyle Walker got the better of Chilwell for once, on the half-hour, and used his pace to reach the by-line to produce a cross which was within inches of finding an unmarked Mahrez.

But the goal changed the complexion of a game which had already been played in an electrifying atmosphere, generated by the 12,000 fans from the two clubs among the crowd of 16,500.

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz celebrates the crucial strike. Picture: Nick Potts

The second half started with City looking more threatening going forward, although without immediately testing Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea goal, and matters looked to have worsened for Guardiola just before the hour.

The City manager was about to bring on striker Gabriel Jesus go add a genuine number nine to his game plan when Kevin De Bruyne went down under a sickening foul by Antonio Rudiger, who was also hurt in the collision before collecting his yellow card.

But De Bruyne was unable to continue and Guardiola was not done with his changes, soon bringing on Fernandinho for an anonymous Bernardo Silva.

The change made an impact, with Cesar Azpilicueta having to make an amazing clearance to deny Ilkay Gundogan a tap-in and Jesus just missing connection with a difficult chance from Sterling.

But in between, the Final should have been over as Havert played a brilliant ball on the counter-attack through to pacy substitute Christian Pulisic who could only turn his effort wide with the keeper at his mercy.

Guardiola had one more ace up his sleeve, bringing on Sergio Aguero for the last 14 minutes for what he hoped would be a fairytale last performance in the club’s colours. It was not to be.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Walker 7, Stones 5, Dias 7, Zinchenko 4; Silva 5 (Fernandinho 64, 7), Gundogan 5, Foden 6; Mahrez 6, De Bruyne 6 (Jesus 59, 6), Sterling 6 (Aguero 76, 6). Substitutes (not used) Ake, Steffen, Laporte, Rodri, Torres, Mendy, Cancelo, Carson, Garcia.

Chelsea (3-4-3): Mendy 7; Azpilicueta 7, Thiago Silva 6 (Christensen 38, 8), Rudiger 8; James 8, Jorginho 6, Kante 9, Chilwell 8; Havertz 8, Werner 5 (Pulisic 66, 6), Mount 8 (Kovacic 79, 6). Substitutes (not used) Kepa, Alonso, Caballero, Zouma, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Gilmour, Emerson.

Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lazo (Spain) 7