Stephen Kenny praises example of Conor Hourihane for booking 'first flight to Spain' after play-off

Stephen Kenny has hailed the example shown by Conor Hourihane in taking just one day off between the Championship play-off final at Wembley and his international commitments.

Instead of preparing for the upcoming European Championship finals, Ireland’s failure to navigate through the play-offs late last year has rerouted them to Spain for a training camp.

Kenny’s side have friendlies in Andorra on Thursday and Hungary on Tuesday week before attention turns to trying to salvage their World Cup campaign in September.

End-of-season international gatherings, especially for friendlies, are notorious for withdrawals and Kenny is already without eight players for various reasons as he aims to get the first win of his tenure at the 12th attempt.

Hourihane, on loan at Swansea City from Aston Villa, was eager to report for duty, having missed the qualification defeats to Serbia and Luxembourg through injury.

“You can talk about players dropping out but when I rang Conor Hourihane, he said to me: ‘We are playing the play-off and I’ll be on the first flight to Spain’,” he revealed of the 30-year-old.

“It wasn’t any of this: ‘I’ve had a hard season, I probably need to rest and put my feet up.’ “It was: ‘I missed the last window through injury, I was devastated to miss it.

“I am on the next flight, once the match is over, I just want to get over there quickly.’ That applies to Ryan Manning too.

“So, to be fair to Conor, he showed real determination to both play this season – he obviously had a good time with Swansea – and also to play for his country, regardless of it being a friendly or not. He showed a huge desire to do that.” Another player raised in Cork, Chiedozie Ogbene, is an international rookie compared to Hourihane.

The former Cork City and Limerick winger was one of four uncapped players included in the original squad and will likely be rewarded for his progress at Rotherham United with his debut, potentially against an Andorran side ranked 158 in Fifa’s rankings.

“We're delighted to have Chiedozie,” Kenny gushed. “I wasn't comfortable with the fact that even though he's been living in Cork since he was seven, with recent changes in the FIFA law meant, we couldn't get him qualified for Ireland.

“Recent changes in the law state that if you've been three years in the country under the age, you're eligible. So it meant actually going through Chiedozie's school records and stuff like that.

“He's someone that should have every right to play for Ireland. He grew up in Cork, played for Cork City and Limerick, went to England with Brentford and Rotherham and got promoted last year.

“His career is on an upward curve and he has a lot of raw pace. He still has some improving to do, as he knows, and will be looking to continue to get better.

“This is a step up obviously, the national team, and I think he's going to really enjoy it.” Elsewhere, Kenny explained the background to Sammie Szmodics’ surprise call-up.

The attacker, who helped Peterborough United gain promotion to the Championship, was drafted in on Friday having declared through his grandmother born in Granard, Co Longford.

“I was aware a couple of years ago that Sam had declared an interest in playing for Ireland,” the manager explained about the Colchester-born talent.

“He had maybe been overlooked for U21 level at that time but I went to watch Ipswich and Peterborough only 18 months ago to see Alan Judge for Ipswich and Jack Taylor playing for Peterborough.

"In that game at Portman Road, Sam was playing as a number 10 and scored twice.

“We monitored his progress in that period. Obviously, it is a big jump from League One to international football.

“I’ve been at some of his recent games - he is very adaptable, a hard worker, quick and has managed to be a selfless player for Peterborough. He is like a second striker with them, scoring and creating a few goals.

“He moves into the Championship this year so he will be keen to have a good camp.”