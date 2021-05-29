Watch: Chelsea fans in buoyant mood ahead of Champions League final

After so long without supporters present at games, tonight sees a first European night for the fans of both these Premier League teams.
Watch: Chelsea fans in buoyant mood ahead of Champions League final

Chelsea fans Harry Butt and Sam Heritage in Porto ahead of the UEFA Champions League final. Picture: Nick Potts

Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 15:51

The atmosphere is building in Portugal as English fans of Chelsea and Manchester City descend on Porto for tonight's Champions League final.

After so long without supporters present at games, tonight sees a first European night for the fans of both these Premier League teams.

While debate rages about where the game will be won and lost, for the fans, a return to cheering on their team on Europe's biggest stage - and a semblance of normality - means an unforgettable night is in store.

HaytersTV caught up with some Chelsea fans who made the trip to see if Thomas Tuchel's Blues can end Pep Guardiola's run at destiny.

Ahead of the game, the Londoners fans were in buoyant mood ahead of the continent's showpiece event.

More in this section

England v Australia - International Friendly - Stadium of Light Reports: Celtic consider former Australia manager after leading candidate ruled out
Mipo Odubeko 22/3/2019 Ireland U21 boss: We must sort out Mipo Odubeko situation once and for all
The Olivier Awards 2018 - London Gary Lineker stepping down as BT host to follow Foxes
#chelsea#champions league
Swansea City v Barnsley - Sky Bet Championship - Playoff - Semi Final - Second Leg - Liberty Stadium

Stephen Kenny praises example of Conor Hourihane for booking 'first flight to Spain' after play-off

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up