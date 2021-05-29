Watch: Chelsea fans in buoyant mood ahead of Champions League final

The atmosphere is building in Portugal as English fans of Chelsea and Manchester City descend on Porto for tonight's Champions League final.
After so long without supporters present at games, tonight sees a first European night for the fans of both these Premier League teams.
While debate rages about where the game will be won and lost, for the fans, a return to cheering on their team on Europe's biggest stage - and a semblance of normality - means an unforgettable night is in store.
HaytersTV caught up with some Chelsea fans who made the trip to see if Thomas Tuchel's Blues can end Pep Guardiola's run at destiny.
Ahead of the game, the Londoners fans were in buoyant mood ahead of the continent's showpiece event.