Rónán Collins steps down as boss of Cork City women

Rónán Collins has stepped down as manager of Cork City Women for personal reasons, the club has confirmed.

Collins led City to fourth in the WNL last season, as well as the FAI Cup final, but the side currently lies bottom of the table having failed to pick up a win in their first eight games of this campaign.

Collins took over the side, on an interim basis at first, in 2018, having spent the previous two years coaching in the club’s girl’s academy. City finished fifth in 2018 and 2019.

City Chairman Declan Carey said: “We would like to place on the record our thanks to Rónán for the job he has done. Aside from securing a fourth place league finish and reaching the FAI Cup Final last season, he has put a tremendous amount of work in behind the scenes. During his time in charge, Rónán put an enormous effort into building the structures of the women’s side of the club and providing a pathway for young players to come through into the first team squad. The benefits of the work he has put in will be felt for a long time to come, and we will always be grateful for that.”

Commenting on his departure, Collins said: “It is always difficult to step away from something you are passionate about, but I feel that now is the right time for me to take a step back and let someone else take on the role. I have really enjoyed my time with the club, I have worked with some great people and it is a time I will always look back on with great fondness. I wish the players, staff and all at the club nothing but the very best of luck for the future.”

Paul Farrell, assistant manager, will assume the role of interim manager for the side’s next game, against Galway on June 5th, as the club begins the recruitment process for a new manager.