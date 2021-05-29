Champions League final offers an opportunity for Kai Havertz to show the magic

To some observers there is a vaguely retro feel to the most expensive player in Chelsea’s history.

Kai Havertz, €89m worth of languid talent, has been lampooned by Guardian journalist Barney Ronay as possessing “the diffident air of a minor Jane Austen character.” He added: “He is a player so agreeably effete at moments you half-expect to look down and notice he’s wearing a ruffled blue shirt and a pair of britches.”

To others he looks like he has stepped out of the chorus line of Das Sound Machine, the leather-clad acapella enemies of the Barden Bellas in Pitch Perfect 2. Or as part of a German synth duo The Havertz-Werner Projekt playing in support of Kraftwerk and Tangerine Dream on techno night in Prenzlauer Berg.

But for sporting comparisons, based on limited data given that Havertz has only started nine league games, fans with long memories may use reference points from Florian Albert, a Hungarian European Footballer of the Year who mesmerised Brazil at Goodison Park in the 1966 World Cup; Roger Davies, the Brian Clough protégé and First Division champion who had pioneering careers in Europe and North America and, more recently, the gangling figure of Toré André Flo.

However, in the cameos to date, the player Havertz most resembles is Peter Osgood circa 1964/65, the coltish 6’ 2” 18-year-old who announced his arrival with two late League Cup goals against Workington in a fifth-round replay before 8,000 fans on a foggy December night at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz has similar calm close control to Osgood and the ability to drift past players like a waft of mist, the same versatility to play as a withdrawn striker, the potential to do the unusual (choosing to lob 6’7” Thibaut Courtois in the semi-final against Real Madrid which set up Timo Werner’s goal off the bar) and a, so far unappreciated, quality in the air. His best moment against Zidane’s team in the return leg was a beautifully directed header at the start of the second half which cannoned off the woodwork and several rows back into the Matthew Harding Lower.

He demonstrated against Los Blancos that he is a big match player and that the mood music coming from the Bundesliga that Havertz is a generational talent, that he is an Alleskönner, a player who can do everything has begun to look more reality than hype from Bayer Leverkusen, and their sporting director Rudi Völler. As Leverkusen have consistently demonstrated, they possess an eye for developing talent as Michael Ballack, Toni Kroos, Dimitar Berbatov, Son Heung-min and André Schürrle might attest.

Havertz, 22 next month, arrived with a host of records on his CV. He was the youngest player to appear in the Bundesliga; the youngest to reach the milestones of 50 and 100 games at the highest level of German football, the youngest ever goalscorer for the club he joined age 11, and the youngest ever European debutant for Leverkusen who then had to rest him for a Champions League last-16 clash with Atlético Madrid so that he could complete his senior school exams.

He was brought up in Aachen on the borders of Belgium and Holland, in a city once known as Aix-La-Chapelle and the seat of the Holy Roman Emperors starting with Charlemagne with a world-famous cathedral built by him in 796.

Havertz celebrates scoring their side's second goal during a Premier League match earlier this month. Picture: Justin Setterfield

His route into soccer via his village team of Mariadorf was encouraged by his brother and grandfather and, until his mid-teens, with junior Leverkusen sides, he was one of the smallest players in the team. Then a growth spurt produced the lanky specimen we see now.

Havertz seemed initially destined to join the conveyor belt which carries promising footballers from smaller clubs in the Federal Republic to Bayern Munich but last summer the Bavarians had the choice to spend on him or Leroy Sane who had become discontented at Manchester City. They chose Sane leaving Chelsea coach Frank Lampard and chief executive Marina Granovskaia a free run at the alternative.

Shortly after joining the Premier League he appeared unprepared for the physical nature of the English game, something which also surprised his compatriot Timo Werner. The pair have returned 20 goals so far this season between them.

Havertz said: “It’s very tough. It’s a big change. It’s very hard because you play every three days and the intensity here is much more than in Germany.

“Of course it’s a big change for us but for me it always felt good to have Timo next to me because we can talk to each other. We were both in very difficult situations. He was also unlucky this season. But I think right now, for two or three months, we both play very well and I hope we can continue like that.’’

Early progress was blighted by a bad attack of Covid and its debilitating aftermath. Havertz has settled into England with his childhood sweetheart Sophia Weber and early during his illness and isolation they acquired a golden retriever puppy called Balloo who is often pictured with him on social media. Havertz likes animals and has a number of rescue donkeys at his home back in Germany. Other interests include playing the piano, and watersports.

The impact of coronavirus means that Havertz has been used sparingly this season but Thomas Tuchel has also been highly selective in his deployment of the player. He left him out of the starting line-up for the FA Cup final against Leicester in what was arguably a tactical blunder. He was used for a few minutes towards the end of the important game at Villa Park last Sunday.

But most significantly he has been held back in the three games against Manchester City this season. He was rested entirely for the Blues victory at the Etihad Stadium; allowed an interlude in the semi-final defeat of City at Wembley and played for 15 minutes in the 3-1 City win at Stamford Bridge in December which kick started Guardiola’s Premier League campaign after a sluggish autumn. He was on the pitch long enough to get a shot away and also set up the only goal of the half for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Conspiracy theorists might think that the lack of opportunity for Manchester City to study Havertz at close quarters might be more than a coincidence and it would be no surprise tonight to see Chelsea field an attacking trident including their top signing, Werner, and Christian Pulisic, an American who is regarded as an honorary German after being given his debut, at the tender age of 16 at Borussia Dortmund, by Thomas Tuchel.

With the fearsome Berlin-born Toni Rudiger at the centre of the defence the duel will command as much attention in Northern Europe as Chelsea’s fateful encounter with Bayern at the Allianz Arena in 2012.

For Tuchel, with Champions League qualification already assured courtesy of Spurs, tonight is a free hit for the first manager to contest a Champions League final in consecutive seasons with two different clubs.

For Timo Werner it offers a chance to redeem a difficult and frustrating season in English football.

But for Kai Havertz, whose hobbies, alongside rescuing and rehoming donkeys and playing the piano, include reading the complete series of Harry Potter books, there is a gilded opportunity to demonstrate that he is another young man with a magical touch.