Sam Szmodics receives first Ireland call-up as Randolph, Robinson, and Connolly ruled out

Mark Travers has also been drafted into the squad to face Andorra and Hungary
Peterborough United's Sammie Szmodics celebrates promotion from League One at Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA

Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 16:11
Stephen Barry

Peterborough United attacker Sam Szmodics has received his first Republic of Ireland call-up as Stephen Kenny drafts in reinforcements for some injury-enforced absentees. 

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph (hip) and forwards Callum Robinson (achilles) and Aaron Connolly (foot) have all withdrawn from the squad to face Andorra and Hungary through injury.

Colchester-native Szmodics qualifies for Ireland through his grandmother, who was born in Granard, Co Longford.

"I am over the moon to recieve my first international call-up for a nation that is close to mine and my family's hearts," said Szmodics. 

"I am looking forward to the 12 days ahead and experiencing international football."

The attacking midfielder, 25, scored 15 goals and had eight assists in 42 league appearances last season as Peterborough finished second in League One to gain promotion to the Championship.

Randolph's absence gives a chance to Ireland's batch of young keepers to gain more game-time, with Mark Travers call-up to join Caoimhín Kelleher and Gavin Bazunu.

Captain Séamus Coleman has been passed fit for the training camp after being assessed this week.

Swansea City duo Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning will link up with the squad on Monday after their Championship play-off final against Brentford, while Shamrock Rovers' Daniel Mandroiu will report for duty on Sunday following their SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixture against Longford Town.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: James Collins (Cardiff City), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sam Szmodics (Peterborough United).

