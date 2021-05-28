Anselmo Garcia MacNulty in for Ireland U21s but no John Joe Patrick Finn Benoa

One Spanish-born youngster steps in for another in the Republic of Ireland Under-21s Spanish training camp, with manager Jim Crawford calling up for Wolfsburg’s Anselmo Garcia MacNulty, but confirming highly regarded Spanish-born midfielder John Joe Patrick Finn Benoa will miss out to concentrate on upcoming exams.

Watford’s Bosun Lawal has also been added to the party, while Sheffield Wednesday defender Ciaran Brennan has pulled out due to illness.

Ireland will play three behind-closed-doors fixtures at the Dama de Noche Football Centre in Marbella against Switzerland and Denmark, as well as Australia’s Olympic team.

Getafe midfielder Finn Benoa had been set to join the camp with Crawford agreeing to limit the 17-year-old’s involvement as he made his way back from injury, but following discussions with the player he will now sit out the camp.

Crawford said: “I had a very positive conversation with John Joe and from that discussion it was clear the appropriate thing to do was to allow him to put his full focus into his upcoming exams.

“He was very excited by the call-up and is looking forward to being involved in the Irish set-up in the near future.

“Unfortunately, Ciaran Brennan hasn’t been able to make the trip as he’s sick and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“We decided to bring in Bosun, who has done very well at Watford’s academy this season, and Anselmo Garcia MacNulty who likewise has performed well for Wolfsburg this campaign. It’s an opportunity for both players to impress in training.”

Bray Wanderers’ Brian Maher, Bohemians pair Dawson Devoy and Andy Lyons and UCD’s Colm Whelan will join up with the squad after their respective league fixtures this weekend.

Lincoln City’s Sean Roughan will also fly into Spain next week with his club side in English Football League Play-Off Action.