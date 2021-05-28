Greg Bolger sees characters standing up for Airtricity League leaders Sligo Rovers

Asked if winning away at Shamrock Rovers on Monday night, to leapfrog the champions to the top of the Premier Division, was a statement of intent of their own title ambitions, Sligo Rovers’ midfielder Greg Bolger wasn’t biting.

“Look, there’s a long way to go,” cautioned the 32-year-old who has been the dynamo in Bit O’ Red boss Liam Buckley’s midfield since arriving at the Showgrounds in the winter.

“I still think Shamrock Rovers are the benchmark and we need to keep in with them as much as possible,” added Bolger of the club he won the league with last season.

“They’ve got two losses in a row now. I know a good few lads in their dressing room and the characters they are. They’ll be chomping at the bit to get back on that winning track.”

Having won titles at St Patrick’s Athletic, Cork City, and in Dublin 24, Bolger knows what it takes. And he senses ingredients of that mentality in this Sligo dressing room.

“There’s big characters in there. Garry Buckley has won stuff, I’ve won stuff. John Mahon is 21 years of age, he’s like a veteran out there, and then you’ve got the quality up front.

“And when you’ve got the work-rate — and the boys are doing that as Liam, John (Russell, assistant manager), myself, we can be demanding of the lads — it bodes well.

“I was saying in the dressing room (in Tallaght), we can enjoy this, but not get carried away. Don’t get too high.

Maybe I’m putting a downer on it, but we have to go again, it’s a long season.

“We’ve the right characters in there and the lads want to do well. It’s half the battle in any dressing room.”

In Ballybofey, Bolger expects a different challenge as Sligo face a much improved Finn Harps. “It might not be pretty. We’ll probably have to do the other side of the game now,” said Bolger. “They are playing a bit more football this year compared to other years with the good players they have. It’s going to be a different challenge, and it’s one we are hoping we can get over.”

Buckley is without the injured David Cawley, Darren Collins, and Danny Kane.

Elsewhere, striker Patrick Hoban is fit and available as Dundalk travel to St Patrick’s Athletic looking to exorcise the ghosts of their abject showing in losing 5-1 at Bohemians on Monday. Midfielder Jamie Lennon returns from a ban for Stephen O’Donnell’s Saints. Free-scoring Drogheda host Derry City.

Friday's fixtures (7.45 unless stated): Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers (5.45) Drogheda United v Derry City St Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk