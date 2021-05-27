Brighton ‘not the end of the road’ as Rianna Jarrett considers her options

Rianna Jarrett: has boots, will travel. The Republic of Ireland forward’s stint at Brighton & Hove Albion proved disappointing on the field of play but there is a determination to move onwards and upwards from here on in after her recent release by the WSL outfit.

A frank discussion with manager Hope Powell made it clear that game time would continue to be an issue on the English south coast after a season when she finished with just two goals, both coming on her debut against Crystal Palace.

The Women’s Super League has made huge strides on both sides of the whitewash in recent years with its profile being boosted in no small way by a general rise in both standards and finance, an influx of foreign stars and greater interest from the TV companies.

That said, it isn’t the only show in town.

The women’s game offers a far greater spread of experiences for players. The last Republic of Ireland squad brought together by manager Vera Pauw included players from eight different national leagues with the USA and continental Europe both well-worn paths.

Jarrett comes to the market on the back of one year with the Seagulls, her first experience in full-time football, and almost a decade at Wexford Youths where she managed to move on from a dreadful run of three different ACL injuries.

Adversity is nothing new to her.

“Being released isn’t ideal but that is football and I certainly don’t feel it’s the end of the road for me,” she said yesterday and less than a week after she was one of nine players to be let go by Powell.

“I just have to make the right opportunity for me. I’m not going to sit here and say I’m not going here or there, I’ll be open to all opportunities and once I get information I will make an educated guess. I won’t be jumping into anything for the sake of it.”

Jarrett is 26 now and an experienced international. There have seemingly been some offers pitched in her direction already and she has spoken to Pauw, her family and some fellow players about what the next step should involve.

Brighton was a rich experience in pretty much every sense apart from game day and there is a determination to land at a club that will suit her playing style and challenge and improve her as a player. Once her impending duties with Ireland are done, that is.

A double-header with Iceland awaits next month, to be followed come September by a quintet of World Cup qualifying games in a group containing first seeds Sweden, Finland, Georgia and Slovakia.

For the Republic it is an opportunity to erase the disappointment of the last Euro 2022 campaign when they let slip a gilt-edged opportunity to make a major finals for the first time because of a disastrous defeat away to Ukraine in their second-last game.

“I do think that it’s feasible,” said Jarrett. “We learned a lot from the last qualifying campaign and not qualifying for the playoff. It still hurts, and will hurt for a long time, but there are good and bad experiences that we can take from the last campaign.”