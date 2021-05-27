Andrew Omobamidele looks to continue meteoric rise with Ireland debut

Andrew Omobamidele’s rise has been meteoric, regardless of metric. Still only 18, he made his senior debut with Norwich City in January and squeezed eight more games into the last two months of the campaign as the Canaries claimed promotion to the Premier League and a Championship title.

A Republic of Ireland U21 debut was ticked off in March and he now finds himself on the verge of a first senior cap having been pulled into Stephen Kenny’s orbit for the upcoming training camp and friendlies against Andorra and Hungary.

All these stepping stones have been well-worn. Dig a tad deeper and the rapid pace of his progress looks even more impressive. He spoke yesterday of his earliest days playing with Leixlip United and the couple of years spent with the third-team in his age group before his career went vertical.

Go back to November and he was making what has hopefully been his last appearance for the City U21s, a Papa John’s Trophy defeat away to Cheltenham Town when it was striking sensation Tyrese Omotoye, since loaned out to Swindon Town in League One, earning all the attention.

Omobamidele’s name didn’t appear in the Pink Un, the local news outlet dedicated to the club, until the teams were listed at the end of the match report, although William Hondermarck and Josh Giurgi, two other Irish players, did merit mentions in dispatches.

That’s not to say Omobamidele came from nowhere but it does suggest that there was no greater expectation on him than any of the others sharing the same dreams and dressing-room. That he has taken his chance in the seamless manner he has may have as much to do with attitude as talent.

“The players around me have helped a lot,” he said when launching this summer’s Intersport Elverys FAI Summer Soccer Schools at the FAI’s Abbotstown HQ.

“The players at Norwich are unbelievable, all of them. They kind of helped me settle in straight away when I moved into the changing room.

“In my first start against Preston, Grant Hanley was giving me that bit of experience and just calming me down a little bit, giving me that responsibility as I’m playing beside him.

“That’s kind of what I need, personally. I’d rather be given responsibility to play rather than being coached through the whole game, if that makes sense.”

It’s not that he’s afraid to take direction. Rio Ferdinand, with his combination of defensive grace and ball-playing class, was one early role model and he pays particular attention to the Leipzig centre pairing of Ibrahima Konaté and Dayot Upamecano.

All told, he seems a bit of a magpie when it comes to watching others who excel at his chosen art but it remains to be seen if he gets to experience a boyhood dream by gracing the same pitch as Virgil van Dijk in the Premier League next term.

Ben Gibson and Christoph Zimmermann should be fit again and reports suggest that Daniel Farke may well bring in another central defender to beef up his stocks as Norwich look to make a stronger fist of the top flight after their relegation in 2019.

It may be that Omobamidele finds himself out on loan. It may not. Whatever happens next season he has shown admirable maturity in taking everything in his stride, including questions yesterday about racial issues in West Dublin.

Asked specifically about accusations of racial profiling, Omobamidele claimed to have been spared much of that when he grew up in Leixlip but he was forthright in his belief that it is, in general, an issue that can raise its ugly head.

“You can’t hide from that because it is true and it is there in plain sight,” he said.

Composed as he is, off the field or on, his youth can’t help but shine through. This is a guy who has never stepped foot in the Aviva Stadium before.

Someone whose biggest ‘occasion’ as a player to date remains the European U17 finals in Dublin two years ago.

“Yeah, there were 4,000 to 5,000 in Tallaght and I think that’s the biggest crowd I’ve played in front of, even though I played in the Championship. But that was during Covid.

“I haven’t experienced a full Carrow Road yet.”