Rianna Jarrett ready for next challenge after Brighton 'learning curve'

Rianna Jarrett believes she didn’t get to produce her best football at Brighton & Hove Albion but feels the experience gained on England’s south coast will stand to her as she goes about the business of finding a new club.

The 26-year joined the Seagulls last year after almost a decade with Wexford Youths but struggled to find game time and form after two goals on her debut against Crystal Palace and she was one of nine players released recently.

“To be honest, I felt it was something that was coming. Obviously I haven’t played too much since the turn of the year. Obviously as a player, you know. For me, I had a good talk with Hope (Powell) and we were open and honest in our conversations.

“We both feel that I need to be playing and game time is what is important for me at the minute. Unfortunately she couldn’t promise that and I’d never ask her to promise that. We had an open and honest conversation. It wasn’t really a surprise.”

The season with Brighton was her first in a full-time operation and one she describes as “learning curve”, not least given the rise in standard and exposure for the WSL in England which she regards as the best league in the world right now.

“I think they didn’t see the best of me. I feel I did have good opportunities in the first half of the season. But overall it was a good experience, a fantastic club to be involved in. The backing from the men’s side towards the women’s side you couldn’t ask for anything more.

“The group of girls, the team at the time, the core group of girls were fantastic. It was kind of like a home away from home, all the uncertainty over Covid and not being able to travel home, the restrictions. It was just a great group to be around.

She moves on with nothing in the way of hard feelings and, while there are people working in the background and looking at “a few offers” that have come her way, her ow focus is on the Republic of Ireland’s approaching double-header against Iceland.

“We’ll deal with the rest when it comes,” she said.

- Rianna Jarrett was speaking on the launch of the INTERSPORT Elverys FAI Summer Soccer Schools which will return to clubs across Ireland in July and August