Ireland bow and Virgil van Dijk in sight for Andrew Omobamidele

It’s only two years this month since a 16-year old Andrew Omobamidele voiced his admiration of Virgil van Dijk. Now the former Leixlip United man is contemplating the possibility of sharing a pitch with the Liverpool colossus in the Premier League.

Thrust into the centre of the Norwich City defence after a catalogue of injuries, Omobamidele performed superbly in recent months as the Canaries sealed promotion to the top tier and then the Championship title.

“Hopefully, if that opportunity comes about to play in the Premier League,” said Omobamidele who was speaking at the launch of the INTERSPORT Elverys FAI Summer Schools programme. “It would be surreal if we end up on the pitch together.

Whether that happens depends on what happens next. Norwich should be back to something like a full complement post-summer and there are talks too of another centre-half being signed during the off-season.

It may be that Omobamidele goes out on loan yet though he was understandably reluctant to delve into any detail on that. The priority when he returns to East Anglia will be simply to “smash it” in pre-season under Daniel Farke’s watchful eye.

For now, the focus is entirely on his international duties. It’s only a matter of months since he made his U21 debut against Wales, Now he finds himself in Stephen Kenny’s senior squad and preparing for summer friendlies against Andorra and Hungary.

Dizzying stuff for the 18-year old.

“Really proud moment for me and my family, and Leixlip as a community. Being born and raised in Ireland, it's a dream to be playing with the senior team and a very proud moment for me and my family.

“I got a phone call (before the squad was announced) saying I’d been selected and to enjoy the moment. It was a bit overwhelming as I didn't know the number. I said 'who is this' and he said Stephen Kenny.”

All told, he made nine senior appearances for City this season just gone. Eight of those came one after the other from the first week of April onwards after Ben Gibson and Christoph Zimmermann were ruled out.

It’s a long way from his early days playing underage in Kildare.

“I wasn't playing in the first-team at Leixlip, I was in the third team, so it's been gradual since day one working my way up to the top. Then it was All-Irelands and with the DDSL.”

Go back just six months and he was still turning out for the Norwich City U21s, his last game at that level being a 1-0 defeat to Cheltenham Town at Whaddon Road in the Football League Trophy.

It’s been a whirlwind time of it since and he is well aware of the need to ride this wave for all its worth as he joins up with Ireland and, as with his club, a manager who has no hesitation in giving youth the opportunity to blossom.

“Momentum in football is so important and I've just come off the back of a really good time with Norwich, lifting the trophy and being promoted. Hopefully I can take that into the camp and be successful there.”